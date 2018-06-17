Manila Clasico Throwback: 2014 PBA All-Filipino Cup Semifinals Game Seven

Two days before Valentine’s Day 2014, there was no love between the San Mig Coffee Mixers and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings as they fight for a spot in the All-Filipino Cup Finals against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. Given that two storied franchises were battling in a do-or-die contest, basketball fans stay tuned to another chapter in the Manila Clasico rivalry. That night, it was the most-watched primetime television program.

But what the game magical was that the die-hard supporters of both squad came in droves. The impact of the game went beyond clinching a Finals berth when 24,883 fans packed the Smart Araneta Coliseum to set a basketball game attendance record. However, the result was anti-climactic as the Coffee Mixers led from wire-to-wire to score a 110-87 victory over the PBA’s most popular team to bag their 25th Finals appearance.

It was a total team effort for San Mig Coffee as James Yap paced the team with 30 points including seven three-point conversions. Meanwhile, Peter June Simon added 28 points. Rookie Ian Sangalang and veteran Rafi Reavis both chipped in 15 points and 19 combined rebounds while Marc Pingris had eight markers, 10 boards, and seven dimes. On the other hand, Mark Caguioa led the way for Ginebra with 23 points while Japeth Aguilar, L.A Tenorio, and Greg Slaughter had 17, 16, and 12 markers, respectively.

The Coffee Mixers had a blazing start as Reavis score six of the game’s first eight points. By the halfway mark of the first quarter, Yap’s two three-point baskets pushed the lead to 20-11. However, the Fast and the Furious duo of Caguioa and Jayjay Helterbrand sparked a mini-run to narrow the gap at quarter’s end, 28-22.

By the start of the second quarter, the Spark went on a scoring rampage to tie the game at 32. But San Mig Coffee fought off his explosion via a 16-3 scoring run led by Simon, Yap, and Sangalang to push the tally to 48-35. The Gin Kings got some life from Caguioa and Aguilar but the Coffee Mixers weathered the storm through offensive rebounding and Yap’s scintillating shooting to keep a 57-44 halftime advantage.

The third quarter was more of a see-saw battle as Aguilar kept Ginebra in the game. However, the closest they got was to within nine points until Alex Mallari converted a trey to give a 79-67 cushion after three quarters. By the final quarter, it was all San Mig Coffee as Simon made 11 of his team’s first 15 point to extend the lead to 14, 96-82.

Ginebra was trading baskets until they ceased for time with less the five minutes left. The time out did not work in their favor as the Mixers scored six straight points before the Gin Kings answered. With a little over two minutes left, Mark Barroca hammered the final nail in the coffin with a trey to gain a 105-84 lead. In the end, San Mig Coffee’s fluid offensive execution led to 30 assists that triggered their scorching 60 percent field goal shooting. On the flip side, the Ato Agustin-coached squad only had 17 dimes and a dismal 39 percent shooting.

After the game, the San Mig Coffee Mixers only had a day to rest and prepare for their series against Rain or Shine. While they lost the first game by just three points, they did clinch the title in six games and start the journey to the fifth Grand Slam in PBA history.