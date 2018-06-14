As the 2018 FIBA 3×3 World Cup has come to a close, it’s nice to assess how every player who donned the nation’s colors managed in the competition. While the ladies did not score a victory during pool play, they did put up a gallant stand against fourth-seed Netherlands, 11th seed Germany, 12th seed Spain, and third-seed Hungary.

On the other hand, the men’s team gave sixth-seed Brazil a run for their money before losing nail-biters to Mongolia and Canada. They gained their second win against third-seed Russia but it was not enough to bring them to the quarterfinals. Here are the stats for every player who represented the Philippines in the said competition.

Women’s 3×3 Team (total stats per player after four games)

Gemma Miranda – 8 points, 0.41 shooting efficiency average, 4 highlight plays, 4/12 one-point shots made, 1/1 free throws made, 1/3 two-point attempts made, 3 assists, 1 drive, 12 turnovers

Jack Danielle Animam – 3 points, 0.46 shooting efficiency average, 4 highlight plays, 3/3 one-point shots made, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 drive, 1 turnover

Afril Bernardino – 15 points, 0.39 shooting efficiency average, 10 highlight plays, 14/35 one-point shots made, 1/1 free throws, 8 drives, 5 turnovers

Janine Pontejos – 27 points, 0.59 shooting efficiency average, 3 highlight plays, 6/25 one-point shots made, 3/4 free throws, 9/27 two-point conversions, 1 block, 2 drives, 4 turnovers

The diminutive Pontejos proved that her Shoot-Out Competition gold medal was no fluke. She was the Philippines’ leading scorer through four games with a 13-point output against Spain as her best game. It’s no surprise that they took the most shots as well. Animam was the defensive force inside while Miranda had a forgettable 2018 FIBA 3×3 World Cup stint as proven by her 12 turnovers.

Men’s 3×3 Team (total stats per player after four games)

Roger Pogoy – 20 points, 0.67 shooting efficiency average, 2 highlight plays, 0/4 one-point shots made, 2/2 free throws, 9/24 two-point conversions, 2 blocks, 4 turnovers

Troy Rosario – 18 points, 0.91 shooting efficiency average, 1 highlight play, 3/4 one-point shots made, 3/7 free throws, 6/15 two-point conversions, 1 drive, 8 turnovers

Christian Standhardinger – 10 points, 0.3 shooting efficiency average, 8 highlight plays, 3/27 one-point shots made, 3/7 free throws, 0/2 two-point conversions, 1 block, 1 assist, 6 drives, 6 turnovers

Stanley Pringle – 22 points, 0.7 shooting efficiency average, 13 highlight plays, 14/18 one-point shots made, 3/15 two-point conversions, 1 block, 12 drives, 5 turnovers

Pogoy’s deadly sniping from the two-point area kept Team Philippines in stride with Canada. If only he made that last shot in time, then they would have three wins which gives them a fighting chance for the quarterfinals. Rosario is the silent but efficient operator who had his best game against Russia. Pringle dazzled the home crowd with his dribbling ability that leaves defenders behind. Standhardinger did have his moments but the team could have reached the next stage if he converted more one-point shots.

(Photos from FIBA)

