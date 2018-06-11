Intensity ramped up in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup yesterday as eight teams (four each from men’s and women’s) grouped in Pools B and D finally booked their slots to the quarterfinals.
Behind Karlis Lasmanis, the fourth-seeded Latvian squad swept the men’s Pool D by beating Croatia (21-19) and Nigeria (22-11) in Day 3. Slovenia (2), Ukraine (5) and Poland (7) also advanced.
In the women’s division, China cleared Pool B with a 4-0 record by hauling convincing wins over Kazakhstan (15-13) and Argentina (22-4). Spain (12), Hungary (3) and France (6) also made their way to the top eight.
Here are the other highlights.
Diallo with the dagger for France
Christine Diallo knocked down a late two to help the French finish behind China in Group B. She has totaled 16 points in four games and is the team’s second-leading scorer.
Hear her roar 🇫🇷#3x3WC #WatchUsPlay pic.twitter.com/NBsgHlQqzg
— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 10, 2018
Money for Lasmanis
Karlis Lasmanis gets buckets.
With Croatia breathing down their necks, he drained a go-ahead step-back bucket to give Latvia a 21-19 victory en route to sweeping their group.
Lasmanis currently leads all scorers in the tournament with a total of 36.
Karlis Lasmanis, every shot is 💰#3x3WC #WatchUsPlay pic.twitter.com/mS7v5nW3R0
— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 10, 2018
Too easy for Dupuy
Guy Dupuy made it seem like routine for Filipino fans after he dazzled with a couple of dunks to lead all competitors in the qualifying round of the 3×3 Dunk Contest.
He scored 53 points and will look to take home the crown on June 12.
Guy Dupuy’s 🇫🇷 debut at the #3x3WC?
Just ask @juan_swish9 & @_ricciiirivero pic.twitter.com/DgCKdeY4na
— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 10, 2018
A good business decision
This guy just stepped back when Lasmanis took it to the hole.
It was a pretty good decision.
Sometimes not playing defence is the best decision 😉#3x3WC #WatchUsPlay pic.twitter.com/ItSiXbCi1p
— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 10, 2018
Right back at him!
Lasmanis didn’t want to give up a bucket here, but Lucky Subel Okoh was already high up to be stopped.
Poster?
He just put him on a poster 😳#3x3WC #WatchUsPlay pic.twitter.com/fEYsTFBsMi
— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 10, 2018
Player of the Day (men’s): Karlis Lasmanis (Latvia)
Lasmanis 🇱🇻 had more smashes than Rafa Nadal 🎾 today at the #3x3WC 2018 #WatchUsPlay @Basketbols pic.twitter.com/DjNWOwLrdY
— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 10, 2018
Player of the Day (women’s): Johanna Tayeau (France)
So French 🇫🇷 and so clean: Johanna Tayeau was our player of Day 3 at the #3x3WC #WatchUsPlay
📼 https://t.co/xZOWmQWQ4v pic.twitter.com/4NPSs1PNwK
— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 10, 2018
More highlights
Today’s Top 5 at the #3x3WC is sponsored by @Basketbols star Karlis Lasmanis
📼 https://t.co/VdogKV2xbx pic.twitter.com/KNPW2Rjysm
— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 10, 2018
—–
