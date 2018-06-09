FIBA3x3 World Cup: LIVE Day 2 Recap

Day Two of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup continues at the Philippine Arena on a rainy Saturday.

GAME 3 (Men’s Pool A): Netherlands (8) zooms past Kyrgyzstan (17)

Netherlands raced to a 6-0 lead and never looked back to grab a 22-7 win over Kyrgyzstan.

Dimeo Van der Horst led the Deutsch squad with nine points, backstopped by Jesper Jobse who contributed eight.

Three players scored two points apiece for Kyrgyzstan.

GAME 2 (Women’s Pool C): USA (13) clobbers Iran (10)

USA claimed their first 3X3 World Cup win with a 21-7 beatdown of Iran.

Leading the way for USA is Otiona Gildon who scored eight points, while Sabrina Ionescu and Ruth Hebard added five points each.

Saiedeh Elli and Masoumeh Esmaeilzadeh Soudjani scored three points apiece for Iran.

GAME 1 (Women’s Pool C): Russia (5) defeats Uganda (19)

Russia opened Day 2 hostilities with a 22-8 demolition of Uganda.

Liudmila Sapova topscored for Russia with eight points, built on four-two pointers. Anastasia logunova and Anna Leshkovtseva added six points apiece.

Jamila Nansikombi and Sarah Ageno both scored three points for Uganda.

