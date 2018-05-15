‘PARANG SI NORWOOD’ | Guiao impressed by Gilas prospect at Bataan’s practice

TO see is to believe and that’s what Yeng Guiao had experienced when he saw first hand how Fil-Canadian Christian David plays.

The 19-year-old Gilas Pilipinas prospect impressed everyone when he joined the practice of the Bataan Risers, a team competing in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“He’s like a bigger version of Gabe Norwood,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines in a telephone interview. “He has a good range, he can bring the ball up, he can switch to big guys and he’s athletic. Parang si Norwood na may katawan. I think he’s going to be an asset for Gilas in the fututre.”

A 6-foot-6 player who can play multiple positions, Guiao is convinced that he could be an asset to any team he would play for.

“Either in Gilas or any team in the PBA, I think he could be an asset,” added Guiao. “Of course, I will be interested with him, pero matagal pa kasi eh, mga three yeras pa siguro yan.”

According to Guiao, David is born to Filipino parents.

“Mga kaibigan ko magulang niyan and it just so happened they migrated in Canada and Christian was born there. There will be problems in citizenship status since he didn’t get his passport before he turned 16 as per FIBA rules, but he could be an asset for the national team. I hope we can work on his documents so he could be eligible to play.”

This is the second day David worked out with an MPBL team.

On Monday, the second year player of Butler worked out with the Pampanga Lanterns.