To play for the flag: The Great Oscar Schmidt way

Oscar Schmidt is an international basketball legend. A scoring record-holder in the Olympics while representing Brazil, he is an extremely prolific on the offensive end and definitely one of the best to ever play the game.

However, there is one thing about him: He never get to showcase it in the NBA. Why? Because he wants to play for his country.

Already a multi-league champion in his native Brazil and at that moment Italy, Schmidt was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in the sixth round in 1984.

But the Brazilian basketball star declined to play for the Eastern Conference squad because NBA players then were not allowed to represent their countries and play in the Olympics, a situation he did not want to accept.

So what transpired with his career when he turned down the opportunity? He attained a fruitful career racking up recognitions and trophies with stints in the Italian and Spanish basketball leagues, both in team and individual honours, before wrapping up his journey back in his homeland, Brazil.

In the international basketball scene, Schmidt continued to make a name for himself as one of the greats in world basketball. A five-time Olympian, he helped Brazil reach the quarterfinals stage. He was a bronze medal winner during the 1978 FIBA World Championship held in Manila and a 3-time South American champion.

The highlight of his international basketball career was winning the 1987 Pan American Games in Indianapolis where Brazil defeated the US national team in the final that featured future NBA Hall of Famer, David Robinson.

With all these accolades achieved in spite of not playing in the NBA, the strongest and most recognisable league in the world, Oscar Schmidt was still able to carve a legendary reputation, especially for his country.

If Schmidt chose to play in the NBA, several basketball experts and players strongly believe (including LA Lakers superstar, Kobe Bryant) that he might be one of the greatest to play in the league. But one thing is for sure, he will never attain the level of greatness he has achieved for his national team.

Yes, he might have gotten better recognition in basketball circles, a stronger “star-power” and marketability (even better compensation most probably) if he played in the NBA, but he turned it all down, because he did’t want to trade it off for playing for his country.

Now, Oscar Schmidt is a FIBA and Basketball Hall of Famer, not just because of his club exploits, but mainly because of his service for Brazil. And his country most definitely loves him for it.

There is a lesson to be learned with Oscar Schmidt’s story and it has been already discussed for quite sometime now not only in basketball but also in other sports, and that is to cherish and seize the opportunity to play for the flag.

The thought of playing for and representing one’s country in the world stage should always be considered an honour that should never be waived off.

Oscar Schmidt’s career, honours and achievements (Source: FIBA.basketball)

Club

Palmeiras: 1974-1978

Sírio: 1978-1982

Juve Caserta: 1982-1990

Pavia: 1990-1993

Fórum Valladolid: 1993-1995

Corinthians: 1995-1997

Bandeirantes/Barueri: 1997-1999

Flamengo: 1999-2003

Club achievements

– Champion of the 1979 Intercontinental Cup R. William Jones in Sao Paulo

– Champion of the 1979 South American Championship for Clubs in Campinas, Brazil

– 3 times Champion of the Brazilian League: 1977, 1979 and 1996

– Champion of the 1988 Italian Cup

National Team

-326 appearances and 7,693 points with the Brazilian National Team from 1977 to 1996: participated in 5 Olympic Games (Moscow 1980, Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996) and 4 World Championships (Manila 1978, Colombia 1982, Spain 1986 and Argentina 1990)

-Bronze medalist in the 1978 World Championship in Manila

-Champion of the 1987 Pan American Games in Indianapolis

– 3 times South American Champion: Chile 1977, Brazil 1983 and Colombia 1985