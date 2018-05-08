Millennial match-up: DLSU Green Archers vs FEU Tamaraws

With nine combined championships and regular Final four appearances since 2000, the De La Salle University Green Archers and the Far Eastern University Tamaraws are two of the best collegiate basketball programs in the country today. With successful basketball programs also comes great players, and De La Salle and FEU have produced some of the UAAP’s very best in recent memory.

Who would win a dream match-up of the 10 best millennial players between the Green Archers and Tamaraws? Let’s try to break it down.

First of, some parameters. To consider the player for this list, he must be classified as a “millennial.” While there is no fixed time frame for the generation, we will use 1981 to 1996 as our range. The player must have also played their entire UAAP careers within Seasons 63 to 80 (2000-2017). Take note that we are selecting players based on their UAAP careers only.

So, without further ado:

FEU Tamaraws All-Millennial Line-up:

Arwind Santos, Terrence Romeo, RR Garcia, Mac Belo, Denok Miranda, Aldrech Ramos, Mark Isip, Jeff Chan, Raymar Jose, Mark Barroca

Just missed the cut: Mike Tolomia, Roger Pogoy, Jonas Villanueva, Mac Baracael

Quick Analysis: This team is loaded. The team’s frontcourt rotation is full of hard workers who can play both ends of the court. The backcourt is potent with dynamic scoring and playmaking. The team has three MVP winners in Santos (twice), Romeo, and Garcia. Only Belo and Barroca weren’t Mythical Five members. Yet, if Belo didn’t play in such a stacked team in his final year, and if only Barroca didn’t have a controversial fallout with FEU which led to his removal from the team, they very well may have also been Mythical Five members. Both were still regarded as UAAP superstars during their time. The team’s weaknesses in the depth chart is at the wing position, with Jeff Chan being their only true wing player.

DLSU Green Archers All-Millennial Line-up:

Ben Mbala, Mac Cardona, Joseph Yeo, Jvee Casio, Jeron Teng, Rico Maierhofer, TY Tang, Jason Perkins, Ryan Arana, Pocholo Villanueva

Just missed the cut: Almond Vosotros, Arnold Van Opstal, LA Revilla

Quick Analysis: The make-up of the roster is balanced with go-to options and role players who can step up at any given time. Surprisingly, Ben Mbala is the only MVP (twice) on the team. Despite the Cameroonian’s presence, the team’s biggest strength is still their perimeter scoring — Cardona, Yeo, Casio, and Teng are some of the most explosive scorers in UAAP history. Every member of the team also knows what it takes to win, as each one on the roster has won a championship for the Green Archers (even if their 2007 championship was forfeited).

Breakdown:

The FEU Tamaraws’ team has more talent, but the Green Archers’ line-up is no slouch either. The backcourt match-up between these teams will surely produce fireworks but may ultimately end up cancelling each other out. Ben Mbala may still be able to get his numbers and will use his size and strength in the absence of an FEU import. But he will have his hands full against the “sampayan brigade” to be put up by Santos, Ramos, Reymar Jose and Belo. On the other side of the court, the FEU big men are loaded with stretch four players and will use this as an advantage against a La Salle team that only has a lone inside presence.

Santos, Belo, and Ramos are also solid rebounders. Isip and Jose are bruising bigmen who can operate both inside and in the mid-range area. Jose and Belo also have decent playmaking abilities. As great as Mbala and Maierhofer are defensively, they won’t be enough to cover for the dynamic FEU attack.

Conclusion: The FEU Millennial Tamaraws will edge the DLSU Green Millennial Archers