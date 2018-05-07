Hot and Not in the world of basketball

Another week has concluded as FOX Sports brings you a list of who’s making all the right news and who underwhelm at the moment.

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

King James was just spectacular in this post season.

LeBron James posted 38 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB and hit the game-winner to lift the @cavs at home! Including tonight, LeBron has led CLE in points & assists in 11 consecutive games, passing Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak in NBA postseason history. #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/tWtcpgvU9A — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 6, 2018

Aside from the stats, his tenacity and leadership helped the Cavaliers mount a 3-0 lead against the Toronto Raptors in the Conference Semifinals with a possibility for a sweep tomorrow (May 8, 8:30AM Manila time) in Cleveland .

“We gotta have that Game 7 type mentality, come out and play extremely hard on our home floor.”#CavsRaptors || #WhateverItTakes@KeyBank’s #KeyInsider Game 4 Hype Video pic.twitter.com/DthJIrZdVl — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 6, 2018

Jayson Castro (TNT Ka-Tropa)

The Blur has been a standout performer lately for the TNT Ka-Tropa.

🎥 Castro pumukol ng tres at the shot clock buzzer.. YESSIRRRR! #WeArePBA pic.twitter.com/mCeHxi77rj — PBA (@pbaconnect) May 6, 2018

Right now his stand-out statistic is his still perfect free-throw shooting

And with a 22 ppg in all three games,Castro is still a force to reckon with in the PBA.

Boston Celtics

Oh the Celtics, even though they are undermanned this post-season with Kyrie Irving sidelined because of injury, the seem to be in a good position to sweep the Sixers as they now have a 3-0 lead in the conference semis.

The current standout on this magical run by Boston in this stage: Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum’s BEST BUCKETS over his last 5 games for the @celtics! (Tatum is the only player in NBA history to score 20+ points in five consecutive playoff games at 20 years old or younger)#CUsRise #NBAPlayoffs #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/yC944hWe66 — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2018

The rookie has just been spectacular in the Celtics’ campaign. His average of more than 20 points in all three wins against Philadelphia, is definitely a mean feat.

And maybe, it could just be a matter of time for Boston to crush “The Process”.

TNT Ka-Tropa

TNT is currently on a great start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

With a 100% winning record in three games capped by a big win against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Ka-Tropa are definitely on a roll.

And with how things are currently going, it seems this run is not ending anytime soon.

MPBL

The young basketball league has been getting all the rave lately as more and more basketball teams are interested to join.

General Santos City and Zamboanga have now joined the MPBL. #MPBL #LigaNgBawatPilipino — Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (@MPBLOfficial) May 2, 2018

At the moment, it seems that the second season of the MPBL are going to see 23 teams vying for the championship.

That’s more than double the number of participants compared to the first season.

MPBL is truly on a meteoric rise.

Not Hot in the world of basketball

Terrence Romeo (TNT Ka-Tropa)

Yes, TNT might be on a good run, but Terrence Romeo is still figuring out his way into the Coach Nash Racela’s system.

With sporadic outputs from the former GlobalPort star, and being able to notch only three points against Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, there’s still a lot to take into consideration for the sensational player to fully integrate with the team.

It’s still very early in the conference though.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are on the brink of being eliminated by the Cavaliers in the conference semifinals, and it seems nothing is working at the moment.

It’s a tough proposition at this moment given that LeBron is on fire and it seems that it’s rubbing off as well to the rest of the team.

Barangay Ginebra

Barangay Ginebra, the crowd darlings of the PBA, have yet to win a game in the Commissioner’s Cup.

🎥 Napakagat ni Chuck Garcia si Tyler sa peke tsaka dineretso para sa dos! #WeArePBA pic.twitter.com/sVl0igesmA — PBA (@pbaconnect) May 6, 2018

Losses against Rain or Shine and TNT shows that something is not right in the Gin Kings’ camp.

Whatever that is, it should be addressed immediately else it’s could be another disappointing campaign in the conference for the fans.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are now in danger of being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Conference Semifinals of the NBA.

What seems to be a problem with the current matchup is The Celtics are short-handed with the injuries in their lineups, especially the absence of Kyrie Irving.

But in spite of that, the Sixers are not able to capitalize on the situation and now they are facing the real threat of elimination.