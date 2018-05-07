BELIEVE IT! Gerald Anderson is playing for Marikina in MPBL

THE Marikina Shoemasters are bringing in the brightest star ever to play in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Make way for the entry of Gerald Anderson.

The movie and television personality had agreed to play for the Shoemasters and this was confirmed to FOX Sports Philippines by head coach Elvis Tolentino in an exclusive interview.

“Gerald Anderson will play for for Marikina,” said Marikina coach Elvis Tolentino.

A solid baller himself, Anderson will join the expansion squad that also has ex-pro Warren Ybanez, former Navotas star Yves Sason and ex-Caloocan gunner Ronald Roy,a resident of Marikina.

Tolentino could attest at how competitive Anderson plays.

“Hindi ko kukunin yan kung hindi magaling,” added Tolentino. “Kung wala sa showbiz yan, malamang player rin yan.”

Image from: Hello Marry Info Blog