4 expansion teams to take part in MPBL preseason in GenSan on May 9

FOUR expansion teams – two from the south and two from Luzon – will take part in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League preseason event on May 9.

League commissioner Kenneth Duremdes told FOX Sports Philippines that General Santos will host the event and the home team’s Warriors will be competing against visiting teams Davao Occi Tigers, Manila Stars and the Makati Skyscrapers.

To be handled by former Rain or Shine player Don Dulay, the Tigers will be headed by Bogs Raymundo, Billy Robles, Joseph Celso, AJ Asis, Edsel Mag-Isa, James Regalado and Emmanuel Calo, among others.

Raymundo, a 6-foot-5, frontliner, was part of the original Kia Carnival squad put up by then playing coach Manny Pacquiao.

Robles, an athletic guard, was the Most Valuable Player in the inaugural staging of the short-lived Pilipinas Commercial Basketball League. He also suited up for the Elasto Painters two seasons ago.

Asis played for Imus last season while Mag-Isa, a bruising frontliner, played for Caloocan in the inaugural staging of the MPBL.

Manila Stars will be coached by PBA Hall of Famer Philip Cezar and his team will be backstopped by ex-pros Roger Yap and Joseph Yeo.

Cholo Villanueva, a protégé of Franz Pumaren, will handle Makati, which will be headed by ex-pros Rudy Lingganay and Jeckster Apinan.