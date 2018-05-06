RAY PARKS SWEEPSTAKES | ‘Munti’ joins teams keen to get Alab star

MUNTINLUPA has just joined the Ray Parks sweepstakes for the coming MPBL season.

A highly-placed source from the squad told FOX Sports Philippines that the team is now working on the details to meet the celebrated second generation player, who just helped Alab Pilipinas win the Asean Basketball league championship.

Parks is one among the players being considered to be part of the Mandaluyong El Tigre, one of the expansion clubs of the fastest growing regional basketball event in the country.

The team just named Mac Cuan, an assistant coach of Alab Pilipinas, as the new coach and part of the concession is to bring along five players from the championship team to comprise the ex-pros playing for the expansion club.

The same source added that they’re working on getting a meeting with Parks this coming week.

“Muntinlupa wants to give Ray Parks the feel of how it feels to be at home, with fans cheering for him,” said the source. “In the PBA, he wants to play for Ginebra. In the MPBL, mas maganda if you have the strong support of your hometown crowd, something which Muntinlupa could provide,” said the source.

FOX Sports Philippines tried to reach Charlie Dy, manager of Parks and Alab Pilipinas, but couldn’t get a response from him.