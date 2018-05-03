4 PBA frozen talents who could crack a starting role in MPBL

YOU see them at the far end of the bench, hoping they’ll get the opportunity to play. Worse, when the game is tightly-fought, they could only think their chance would be given next time. Welcome to the life of bench warmers. These frozen talents from the PBA, who could also be relegated to the reserve list once players whom they’ve taken over had already recovered from injuries, might not make the line up in the future or end up as practice players.

But who among these frozen talents could be given a starting spot in an MPBL squad? Let’s come up with a short list.

Jericho de Guzman – After weeks of speculations, the big guy is now headed to the MPBL playing for the Valenzuela Classic. The 6-foot-11 project player of Tim Cone is now likely to get the spot at the center position which will be vacated by Mac Andaya, expected to join the Muntinlupa Cagers.

Mark Cruz – A new guard is reportedly headed to join the Blackwater Elite — and that is Paul Zamar. If this pushes thru, it would mean the squad will relegate one from the unrestricted free agency list. My guess is Mark Cruz, a pint-size yet firebrand point guard who could be an asset to any team in the MPBL in need of a starting guard.

Ronald Pascual – This 6-foot-2 pride of Pampanga packs a talent like no other and as part of the champion team San Sebastian Stags coached by Ato Agustin, Pascual’s skill set was simply overshadowed by injuries as he found hismefl bouncing in and out of the league. Today, Pascual is now with Alaska, which has yet to utilize the potential of this Cabalen. It would be interesting to see him in a green Pampanga Lantern uniform.

Rey Guevarra – For many years, the multiple slam dunk king has found himself either on the reserve list or sometimes without a PBA team to play for. If the 6-foot-3 pride of Letran is still serious in getting more exposure, then a stint in the MPBL is worth a consideration.

Image from Rey Guevarra’s Facebook Account