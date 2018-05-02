Gen San, Zamboanga join Davao Occi in MPBL’s Vis-Min expansion

IT’S now up to three.

Expansion teams from the south had started to pour in ahead of the May 4 deadline as two more squads join early entry Davao Occidental Tigers as teams coming from the Visayas and Mindanao.

General Santos Warriors and Zamboanga Valientes MLV have just signed as the latest squads from the south, increasing the number of participating teams to 23 overall.

Merman Flores, team owner of Gen San Warriors signed the document of participation and was joined in by Satar Macantal, assistant commissioner of the MPBL in signing the contract.

Also present were representatives of Zamboanga Valientes owned by Romeo Valencia and Yacob Ati and team manager Jayson Cariaga.

Earlier, Davao Occidental team owner Ms. Claudine Bautista also signed the contract and was joined in by head coach Don Dulay, former player of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA, and team manager Bhong Baribar.