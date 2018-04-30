Magsanoc back in PHL cage team, to call shots for 3 x 3 squad

RONNIE Magsanoc captured the gold, silver and bronze medals while donning the national team colors, but never did he had a chance of playing in the world stage.

As a member of the all-amateur Philippine team in the 1986 Asian Games, Magsanoc saw how the Philippine squad got robbed of its chances of playing for the gold medal when Allan Caidic was called for a charging foul against a Korean player who got into his path after “The Triggerman” side stepped his way to the basket.

Magsanoc and co. didn’t have a problem winning the gold medal in the 1987 SEA Games in Jakarta and three years later, the first all-professional squad was formed and the former University of the Philippines star point guard became part of that illustrious squad coached by Robert Jaworski and helped the team win the silver medal in the Beijing Asian Games.

To date, it was the highest achievement made by any team since the PBA started sending pros to the Asiad.

Nearly three decades have gone by, Magsanoc has found himself getting involved with the national team – on a bigger scale – as head coach of the Philippine 3 x 3 team to the FIBA World Cup to be held at the Philippine Arena this June.

“I’m very thankful and excited to represent the country once again. I’m looking forward to competing in the coming FIBA 3 x 3 World Cup competition,” wrote Magsanoc in a text message to FoxSports.ph. “Representing our country as a player was always my childhood dream. To be given the opportunity to coach a team in this level is something that can be considered as another dream come true.”

For Magsanoc, the 3 x 3 is a discipline new to him, making it more challenging.

“This is a new challenge for all of us simply because of the different mechanics and rules of the game,” added Magsanoc. “But this level is something that can be considered as another dream come true.”

Magsanoc will coach a team composed of top PBA rookie Christian Standhardinger, national team mainstays Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy and first time participant Stanley Pringle.