Bataan to honor live contracts of previous players, including Gary David

FIVE players, including ex-PBA star Gary David, will be absorbed by Bataan’s new squad in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Head coach Jojo Lastimosa confirmed this in a text message to FoxSports.ph.

“Our team management will honor the contract of the remaining players, that includes Gary David, of course,” wrote Lastimosa.

Earlier, Lastimosa confirmed that they will tap David to become a player developmental coach, but would require the star player, who emerged as the league’s leading scorer during the inaugural Anta-Rajah Cup, to join the practices to get him more familiar with the scheme of things.

The newly-appointed mentor and PBA legend also did not discount the possibility of enlisting David as the fifth ex-pro of the team in case one of the prospects won’t be able to sign up.

Aside from David, other players who have live contracts with the team are shooting forward Al Carlos, former playing coach Jay Sierra, forward Ace Lacsamana and homegrown talent Francis Edibag.