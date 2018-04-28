David, Apreku, Mangahas among MPBL top performers

Ex-PBA players Gary David and Allan Mangahas and rising star Felix Apreku were among the top performers in the recently-concluded MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup won by the Batangas City Athletics-Tanduay.

A multiple scoring champion in the PBA, David emerged as the top scorer in the inaugural staging of the fastest growing regional basketball league in the country. While playing for the Bataan Defenders, the 6-foot-2 homegrown player averaged 20.8 points per game.

Curiously, David’s chances of being included in the Bataan roster and building upon his performance remains up in the air after MVP group’s SCTEx took over the squad, which is to be coached by Jojo Lastimosa.

Ian Melencio, a ‘ligang labas’ legend who turned out to become one of MPBL’s newest sensations, was the second-best scorer in the league after averaging 15.9 points per game for the Imus Bandera-GLC Truck and Equipment.

Head coach Jerry Codiñera previously told FoxSports.ph that he will continue to build the team around Melencio and provide him with the much-needed help in hopes of changing the fortunes of the squad in the second conference, which begins June 12.

Also making it to the top five of the best scorers in the league were Chito Jaime of the Muntinlupa Cagers-Angelis Resort (14.9 ppg), JP Calvo of the Navotas Clutch (14.5 ppg) and Jay Collado of the Quezon City Capitals-Royal Manila. (14 ppg).

Apreku, the hardworking frontliner of the Cagers, was the best rebounder of the tournament as he averaged 11.1 rebounds per game.

Joining Apreku in that department were JR Taganas of the Bulacan Kuyas-Ligo Sardines (10.83 rpg), Harold Arboleda of the Parañaque Patriots-Gamboa Coffee (10.62 rpg), Collado (10.17 rpg), and Gian Abrigo of the Quezon City Capitals at (9.33 rpg).

Mangahas, the starting point guard of the Cagers, emerged as the top playmaker as the former Meralco Bolts player dished out 5.3 assists per game, edging another fellow former PBA player, Paolo Hubalde, who finished second with 5.1 apg.

They were followed by Stephen Siruma of the Bulacan Kuyas (4.9 ppg), Calvo (4.6 apg) and Hesed Gabo of the Quezon City Capitals (4.3 apg).

If Mangahas was the best in terms of setting up his teammates, he was also the leader in swiping steals. He averaged 1.8 steals per game – just a shade above Dawn Ochea of the Caloocan Supremos-Longrich with 1.7 spg.

Also in the top five were Dave Moralde of the Muntinlupa Cagers, who shared the third and fourth spots with Gino Jumao-as of the Navotas Clutch (1.5 steals). Ron Dennison of the Navotas Clutch had 1.4 spg.

Collado ended up as the best shot blocker as the burly but shifty slotman averaged 1.9 blocks per game. The Batangas City Athletics frontline tandem of Jhaymo Eguilos and Jayson Grimaldo shared the second and third spots with 1.5 bpg averages, while Jeff Morillo of the QC Capitals had with 1.4 bpg (fourth). Taking the fifth spot was Jorey Napoles of the Bulacan Kuyas (1.25 bpg).