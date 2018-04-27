Manny Pacquiao’s cousin to play for Caloocan Supremos in MPBL

RENE Pacquiao, cousin of eight-division world champion and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao, is going to play for the Caloocan Supremos in the coming conference of the fastest growing regional basketball league in the country.

Head coach John Kallos of Caloocan made this confirmation to FoxSports.ph in an exclusive online interview.

“He has committed to play for us. He’ll be flying in from Cebu,” Kallos wrote.

Pacquiao, a 6-foot-5 slotman selected by Kia in the third round of the 2014 Rookie Draft, is expected to join the Longrich-backed Supremos next week.

He will be the fourth ex-pro to play for Caloocan. The team just signed up JR Cawaling, a member of PBA grand slam champion San Mig Coffee, and Paul Sanga, who also played for Kia briefly. The other ex-pro in the squad is Jopher Custodio, who played for GlobalPort and Kia.

These ex-pros will join the rebuilding Supremos who still have mainstays Mar Villahermosa, Cedic Labing-Isa, and Jan Colina. A few newcomers were added to the team and they are Mark Sarangay, Joseph Nalos and Steve Cudal from the D-League and Mike Tiero from La Salle.