ABL Finals Perspectives from Mono’s Game 2 win

No endgame rally this time for the home team.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas absorbed a 93-90 loss to Mono Vampire of Thailand in Game 2 of the 2018 ABL Finals on Wednesday night.

The Filipinos played catch up for majority of the game with Mono Vampire leaning on the game-long brilliance of its world imports Sam Deguara and Mike Singletary.

Here are my takeaways for the game:

– Alab’s three-point shooting blew hot and cold all game long. Alab Pilipinas just made 29% (8/27) of its attempts from beyond the arc.

– Josh Urbiztondo brought Alab back to life in the third period with four three-pointers. His fourth three-point bomb brought Alab within three points at the 4:02 mark of the third quarter. Urbiztondo contributed 14 points for Alab.

J🔥SH URBIZT🔥ND🔥! Alab Pilipinas trails by just three, 63-66 with 3:59 left in Q3! #ABL8Finals pic.twitter.com/EEYjEmYqUj — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 25, 2018

– Game was intense, as the referees allowed physicality, especially under the basket. A total of 42 personal fouls were whistled by game officials. Mono Vampire, though, got the better of the foul situation with more trips to the free throw line. The visiting team from Thailand attempted 33 free throws, making 25. Alab was awarded 20 free throws, converting 18.

– Once again, Mono’s two heritage imports of Filipino lineage contributed heavily in Game 2, as Jason Brickman and Paul Zamar combined for 27 points and 15 assists.

– Despite playing 30 minutes, Alab’s world import Justin Brownlee was clearly not a hundred percent in Game 2, due to an undisclosed injury. Brownlee just scored 14 points, after dominating Game 1 with 46 points.

Image from Ralph Salcedo