Marikina, Mandaluyong sign up as MPBL’s 17th and 18th member

It’s official: Marikina and Mandaluyong have just signed as the 17th and 18th member, respectively, of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

The two cities signed up which made them as the seventh and eighth expansion squad. Two more teams form Luzon – Pampanga and Pasay – are also expected to close down the teams to 20 in time for the league’s meeting with potential teams from Visayas and Mindanao on April 28.

Marikina coach Elvis Tolentino, who also co-owns the squad along with Marvin Manzon and Dominic Zapata, signed the contract and was welcomed by MPBL operations head Zaldy Realubit and tema coordinator Emerson Oreta.

In a separate contract signing were representatives of Mandaluyong, which was represented by team owners Christian Luis Singson and Ma. Bernise Ilagan and team manager Albert Valbuena.