Homegrown talents to beef up Pampanga in next conference’s MPBL

Players who suited up for the Foton Toplander team in the defunct PCBL will beef up Pampanga’s squad, which is the latest expansion team to join the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Frontliners Allen Enriquez, Ed Rivera, Marlon Gomez and Jeric Nacpil, who all played for the Foton squad in the short-lived basketball tournament, will spearhead Pampanga.

Except for Enriquez, who played previously for the Caloocan Supremos in the inaugural MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup, all players seeing action for the Pampanga team to be coached by Isaiah Dueñas and assisted by Eric Gascon are new in this fledgling regional basketball league.

“Ang gusto talaga namin kasi homegrown talaga dito sa Pampanga,” said Simon Mangio, team manager of Pampanga, which is owned by Congressman Aurelio Gonzales Jr., and his dad, Aurelio Brenz Gonzales.

“Gusto namin silang bigyan ng exposure, but we’ll make sure to field in a competitive team in the coming next conference.”

Other players seeing action for Pampanga are former University of the Philippines guard Marc Lopez, Marvin Moraga, Troy Dizon, Carlo Pangilinan, Raymond Binuya, Kurtis Ong, Renzel Cabatu, Al Liangco, Karl Sampang, Daniel Salonga, and Jason Puciquit.

Three more spots are yet to be taken in the roster and whether the team will exercise options in tapping ex-pros or get additional homegrown remains to be seen.

According to Architect Mangio, the Assumption University in Pampanga will serve as a temporary homecourt of the team while the gymnasium in Bacolor is currently ongoing renovations.