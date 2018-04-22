Six teams stay unbeaten in Metro Basketball Tournament

SIX teams — three each in the North and South Divisions — stayed unbeaten after one week of competitions in Season 2 of the 16-and-under Metro Basketball Tournament of the Metro Manila Sports Fest, a sports-for-the-youth undertaking of the Metro Manila Development Authority and the Metro Manila Council with full backing from the Philippine Basketball Association.

Malabon, Mandaluyong and Valenzuela share the North Division lead with their identical 2-0 win-loss records after beating separate opponents in contrasting fashions.

MMDA leads the South Division with its 3-0 slate, with Makati and Parañaque both not far behind with their 2-0 records in the month-long tourney, which has “Mobile App ng Bayan” Barangay 143 and Synergy 88 as main sponsors, and Spalding as the official ball.

The Champs routed Navotas (95-81) and defending champion Marikina (95-72).

The Tigers also ran roughshod over Quezon City (74-58) and Navotas (78-61), while the Workhorses came away with close-shave wins over Manila (53-51) and Quezon City (85-84) in the North Division.

In the South, the Black Wolves claimed San Juan (59-55), Pateros (90-85) in overtime and Pasay (62-56) as its early victims.

The Skyscrapers, meanwhile, posted double digits wins over Pasay (73-52) and Las Piñas (66-56) and the Green Berets beat Las Piñas (83-78) and San Juan (78-64) to also keep their records immaculate.

Formal calls for a single round-robin eliminations per division, with only the Top 4 teams advancing to the division knockout semis in 1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3 affairs.

The winners clash in winner-take-all matches for the division championships, with the winners than advancing to a best-of-3 series for the overall championship of the tourney which is also supported by Spurway Enterprises, World Balance, Higer Bus, Nature’s Spring Water, Globe, Star Bread, Frabelle Foods, Regan Industrial Steel, Glitter.ph, Alcoplus, Manila Bulletin, Rebel Sports, Excellent Noodles, Summit Water, Gerry’s Grill, 1-Pacman Partylist, the SM Shopping Malls and Archie’s Bespoke Bar + Grill.

The inaugural girls’ 16-and-under and women’s 24-and-under volleyball tournaments also went underway this past week, with two teams each in the North and South Divisions of the 16-and-under competition winning their season debuts and another two teams in the single-division 24-and-under tourney sharing the lead with their identical 2-0 slates.

Mandaluyong won in straight sets over Caloocan 25-23, 25-15 and 25-19 while Makati beat San Juan 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19 to pace the North Division.

Muntinlupa also won in straight sets 25-9, 25-17, 25-23 over Pasay, and Pateros survived a five-set thriller in a win over Taguig 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 18-25, 17-15 to lead the South Division in 16-and-under girls’ volleyball.

In women’s 24-and-under volleyball, Caloocan shut out San Juan 25-19, 25-19 and 25-17 then won by default over Taguig.

Quezon City started slow but still beat Taguig 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 and also won in straight sets over San Juan 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 to share early leadership honors.

Basketball games are live and volleyball results can be accessed through the MBT’s/MVT’s Facebook page, Metro Manila Sports Fest, while Livestats links for basketball can be accessed through http://mmsf/web/geniussports.com/.