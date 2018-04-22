ABL Finals: Alab wins series opener in OT

They may be of contrasting personalities, but Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman are turning out to be the perfect complement for each other.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas emerged victorious in Game 1 of the 2018 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) Finals after beating Mono Vampire Bangkok, 143-130, in overtime on Sunday at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

Regulation ended with the score tied at 121 after Alab import Renaldo Balkman scored on a putback off a Justin Brownlee miss, with 1.3 seconds remaining in the game.

The Jimmy Alapag-mentored Alab Pilipinas scored the first eight points of the overtime period to completely pull away with the win over Mono Vampire.

The visiting team from Thailand had Alab Pilipinas on the ropes at the end of regulation, and were poised to steal the series opener in front a hostile Sta. Rosa crowd. Brownlee and Balkman thought otherwise.

Samuel Deguara, Mono Vampire’s 7’5 import, scored on a short stab to give the visiting team a 118-116 lead with just 41 seconds remaining in regulation. The lead was stretched to four by two free throws from Mike Singletary with just 19 seconds to go.

Four seconds later, Brownlee nailed a three-pointer to cut the lead to one. Brownlee fouled Singletary in the ensuing play, sending the Mono Vampire import back to the charity stripe.

This time, Singletary split his free throws, paving the way for the endgame heroics of Alab Pilipinas’ foreign reinforcements.

Brownlee drove hard to the hoop to fish for the fifth foul of Deguara, plus two free throws that would have sent Game 1 to overtime. However, Brownlee missed his first attempt with Alab down by two points, with just four seconds remaining in the clock.

This prompted the former Ginebra import to intentionally miss his second try. Brownlee retrieved his missed free throw and went in for a game-tying layup that rimmed out.

To the delight of the home crowd, Balkman came up with the loose ball and was able to score on a putback to level the score, 121-121.

Brownlee flirted with a triple-double stat line with 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Balkman posted a double-double performance with 39 points and 15 rebounds, while Ray-Ray Parks contributed 27 points.

Singletary topscored for Mono Vampire with 42 points, along with 10 rebounds. Seguara registered 21 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Mono Vampire’s heritage import Paul Zamar, who played college ball for the University of the East, added 25 points on 4-of-7 (57 %) shooting from the three-point zone.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas is out to end a five-year ABL title drought for the Philippines. In 2013, the San Miguel Beermen – which had Eric Menk and Asi Taulava at the forefront – claimed the ABL championship via a three-game sweep of the Indonesia Warriors.

Mono Vampire is looking to give a third ABL crown for Thailand, which last won the ASEAN cage title in 2014 courtesy of Hi-Tech Bangkok City.

Game 2 is scheduled on April 25 at the same venue.