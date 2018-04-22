Where do the Portland Trail Blazers go from here?

One of the biggest surprises in the regular season ended its playoff stint in very familiar fashion.

The Portland Trail Blazers are officially the first team to be eliminated in this year’s NBA playoffs. You can say that this is surprising considering that they were the third seed in the Western Conference and have one of the best backcourts in the NBA in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. You can also say that this “upset” by the New Orleans Pelicans isn’t that surprising given the matchups and the fact that only one game separated both teams at the end of the season. No matter which side of the fence you were on, I am pretty sure no one saw a 4-0 sweep by the Pelicans with homecourt disadvantage.

This is Portland’s third first round loss in four seasons, and if Chris Paul and Blake Griffin didn’t get injured during the Clippers’ first round matchup with the Blazers in 2016, it very well could’ve been four straight first round exits for this core. This team has probably reached its ceiling. Now, a lot of people are starting to entertain the forbidden question for most Blazers fans: after five years together, is it time to break-up the Lillard-McCollum pairing?

It certainly still seems possible to build a contender centered around Damian Lillard. The verdict is still out on McCollum’s capabilities as a main franchise guy, but he has shown enough for some Blazers fans to consider having him over Lillard.

As currently constructed, the Blazers rely too much on the offensive prowess of their starting backcourt. The rest of the roster just lacks the firepower and offensive creativity to step up when one or both of Lillard and McCollum are misfiring – as was the case for the series against the Pelicans. The team’s third and fourth best players (by far) are Al-Farouq Aminu and Jusuf Nurkic – which is not ideal. And even if the Lillard-McCollum duo’s one of the most explosive backcourts in the league, they are very limited defensively. In their playoff matchup with the Pelicans, not only were they shutdown by Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo on offense, but they were also exposed on defense.

Yet, the prospect of trading one of their backcourt stars is very risky. There’s just no guarantee that a team will be able to get the same current or potential value when one trades all-star level players away. There are also other issues in play that may hurt the team when they make such changes – chemistry, ego, personalities, etc. Despite repeated post-season disappointments, moving one of their backcourt stars doesn’t seem like a viable option just yet for the Blazers. So they must overhaul their supporting cast, right?

The main problem with the Blazers trying to reconstruct their roster is their salary cap situation. The projected salary cap for the 2018-2019 season is at $101 million. They already have $53.7 million committed to both Lillard and McCollum, and a total of $110.5 million in guaranteed contracts for next season (including $17.9 million for Evan Turner. Yikes!). Add to that the potential extensions they might give to the upcoming free agents from the team – Jusuf Nurkic, Ed Davis, Pat Connaughton, and Shabazz Napier – all of whom are regular parts of their current rotation, and Rip City has a very tricky situation at hand.

While it’s evident that the team is not a real contender right now, they definitely cannot allow a big chunk of their rotation to walk in free agency since they do not have the cap space to sign other free agents. They probably won’t re-sign all four players, but as long as they want to continue with their core, they most definitely won’t let all four leave as well.

The question that must be asked to Portland is this: Do you blow the whole thing up (and lose both CJ and Dame) and rebuild or hope you learn and improve from this year (for the third straight season)?

As successful and as trendy as “The Process” has been for the Philadelphia 76ers, the most logical answer for the Blazers is still the latter.

There is reason for the franchise to believe that they could’ve beaten any of the other lower seeded Western Conference playoff teams and that this year’s playoff result was just a product of unfavorable matchups. There were real, progressive developments in the regular season this year compared to past years. They were eigth in defensive rating in the regular season. Zach Collins was a pleasant surprise. They also had more contributions from their role players this season. It was just unfortunate that these didn’t translate into the playoffs. The team also has an excellent coach in Terry Stotts, who has helped the team stay afloat or overachieve amidst many injury and personnel issues in every season – although his job with the Blazers is in as much jeopardy as it has ever been.

If they’re not going to blow it up this offseason, the Blazers must make sure that every fringe move they do is well-calculated. Find bargains. Draft well. Oversee the development of the young players. For the nth year in a row, the best way for the Portland Trail blazers to reach historic heights is to stay the course.