PBA All-Star tickets selling like pancakes

DEMANDS have surged after tickets for this year’s PBA All-Star festivities were officially made available to the market this week.

Sales for tickets in the May 23-27 mid-season classic are so far encouraging based on the requests coming in from the various outlets in each of the three provinces where the games will be held.

The ticket outlet in Davao del Sur, where the All-Star week commences on May 23 , is at the accountant’s office of the provincial government through May Fernando-Uy at tel. 0825533668, and the budget office c/o Dessamie Buat-Sanchez, who can be contacted at 09286713890.

Batangas, which holds the second leg on May 25 has its outlet at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum.

Toyota Diversion and Toyota Jaro serve as retailers in Iloilo, the final stop of the annual spectacle on May 27.

The 2018 PBA All-Star, which has Phoenix Fuels and Phoenix Pulse Technology as the major sponsors, and is supported by Peak sports apparel, will have the same format as last year when Gilas Pilipinas battled three selection teams representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Mindanao squad will be the first to test the mettle of the national team in Davao del Sur (May 23), followed by Luzon in Batangas (May 25), and finally Visayas in Iloilo (May 27).