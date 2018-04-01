NBA Wrap: Morris ejected, but Celtics beat Toronto

Marcus Morris had 25 points and nine rebounds before getting ejected in the closing seconds, as the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors 110-99 on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum added 24 points, six rebounds and four assists as Boston posted its sixth straight win and moved within two games of Toronto for the top seed in the East.

Jayson Tatum paces the @Celtics big Eastern Conference victory at home with 24 PTS, 6 REB! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/rKvuo1dOk3 — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2018

Both teams have six games remaining. They meet for the final time on Wednesday in Toronto.

Things got heated in the final seconds when four technical fouls were assessed between the teams. Morris was hit with two and was tossed. Toronto’s C.J. Miles and Serge Ibaka received one each.

Kyle Lowry saw the opening and completed the nutmeg dish in tonight's #AssistOfTheNight! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/qWf6mpE4QY — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2018

For Morris, it was his fourth straight game with at least 20 points.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ibaka added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Andre Drummond narrowly missed a second straight 20-20 game with 22 points and 17 rebounds, and the Pistons beat the New York Knicks 115-109 for their fourth straight victory.

Andre Drummond (22 PTS, 17 REB, 3 BLK) owns the paint in the @DetroitPistons win at MSG! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/D3SXMDfJ3k — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2018

Reggie Jackson and Anthony Tolliver each scored 17 points for the Pistons, who won for the sixth time in seven games despite playing without Blake Griffin because of a bone bruise. Reggie Bullock added 16.

Drummond was 8 for 13 from the floor and the formerly woeful free-throw shooter was 6 of 8 from the line. The All-Star center had 24 points and 23 rebounds in a victory over Washington on Thursday and leads the NBA with seven 20-point, 20-rebound games this season.

Michael Beasley tied a season-high, pouring in 32 PTS for the @nyknicks at home! #Knicks pic.twitter.com/sPu3qWaip6 — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2018

Michael Beasley scored 32 points and Trey Burke Jr. added 18 points and 15 assists for the Knicks, who have dropped three straight and locked up another 50-loss season, which didn’t sit well with Beasley.

Golden State guard Patrick McCaw left on a stretcher late in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 112-96 win over the Sacramento Kings after a terrifying thud to the floor following an undercut by Vince Carter that appeared unintentional.

McCaw was transported to hospital for further evaluation, the team said.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his first full game back from a rib injury. Durant had returned Thursday night against Milwaukee but got ejected just before halftime for using vulgarities.

Fellow All-Star Klay Thompson played Saturday following an eight-game absence with a broken right thumb and contributed 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting as the defending champions snapped a rare three-game losing streak.

De’Aaron Fox had 15 points and eight assists and Buddy Hield scored 19 off the bench in the Kings’ fourth straight defeat.

All-star John Wall had 15 points and 14 assists in his first game in two months, while Otto Porter Jr. had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-93 to clinch their fourth playoff berth in five seasons.

John Wall helps the @WashWizards clinch a playoff birth with 15 PTS, 14 AST in his return to action! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/ZNYeBNk8O5 — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2018

Wall, who last played on Jan. 25 and had left knee surgery six days later, made his first shot of the game – a 3-pointer from the top of the key – and played 33 minutes.

“It was good to see my first shot go in,” Wall said.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and hit 6 of 8 3-pointers as the Wizards tied a franchise high with 18 made shots from deep. Washington beat Charlotte for the first time in four tries this season.

The Wizards went 15-12 without Wall, but had lost four of five to slip into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of both Miami and Milwaukee entering Saturday.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have now lost two straight after winning four in a row. Kemba Walker finished with seven points, just the fourth time this season the All-Star failed to reach double figures.

Caris Levert scored with about a half-minute left in overtime to put Brooklyn up for good, Dwyane Wade missed on a play where he thought he got fouled at the buzzer as the Nets beat the Miami Heat 110-109 in overtime.

Caris LeVert (19 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST) posted the near triple-double to lift the @BrooklynNets in OT at Miami! pic.twitter.com/6iJElGIaBi — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2018

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 20 points for the Nets, who denied Miami a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Levert finished with 19 and Brooklyn put seven players in double figures for the second straight game — the first time the Nets have done that in 29 years.

Brooklyn’s six-game overtime losing streak ended, and the Nets went 3-1 against the Heat this season.

All the scores from Saturday’s NBA action:

Washington Wizards 107-93 Charlotte Hornets

New York Knicks 109-115 Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics 110-99 Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat 109-110 Brooklyn Nets (OT)

Sacramento Kings 96-112 Golden State Warriors