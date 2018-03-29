NBA Wrap: KAT hits 56pts as Wolves savage Hawks

Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his league-leading 63rd double-double, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 126-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Towns was 6 of 8 from 3-point range for Minnesota, which recovered after a disappointing loss Monday to Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns caught fire and scored a @Timberwolves single game franchise record of 56 PTS in the win! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/phVywSEXpU — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018

Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and Jeff Teague had 11 points and eight assists for the Timberwolves (43-33), who avoided a third straight loss by shooting 53.3 percent, including 13 of 30 from behind the arc.

Mike Muscala had a career-high 24 points for Atlanta, and Dewayne Dedmon had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

LeBron James matched Michael Jordan’s streak of 866 consecutive double-digit scoring games with 41 points, leading Cleveland to a118-105 road win over Charlotte.

LeBron James stuffs the stat sheet with 41 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST to propel the @cavs in Charlotte! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/ADtz65QKXo — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018

James finished 14 of 26 from the field and had 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Cavaliers, who remained ahead of Philadelphia for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The 33-year-old James, who began his streak on Jan. 6, 2007, can break Jordan’s record Friday night at home against New Orleans.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points to pass Dell Curry as the Hornets’ career scoring leader.

Walker received a big hug from James after breaking the mark with 20 seconds left on a reverse layup.

Dario Saric had 26 points and 14 rebounds, as the Sixers won their eighth straight game 118-101 over New York, despite losing All-Star Joel Embiid to a facial injury.

Dario Saric hit the floor and tapped it to Ben Simmons in stride for tonight’s #AssistOfTheNight! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/Mf6momqG5P — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018

J.J. Redick scored 21 points for Philadelphia (44-30), which stayed a half-game behind Cleveland for third in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers, who already clinched their first playoff appearance since 2012, have the franchise’s most victories since the 2002-03 club won 48 games.

Embiid was taken to a hospital for precautionary testing after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz early in the second quarter. The team said he had a facial contusion, but did not have a concussion.

Philadelphia still had enough to beat New York (27-49), which lost for the fourth time in five games. Emmanuel Mudiay and Michael Beasley had 22 points apiece for the Knicks.

MarShon Brooks scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter in his first game with Memphis, helping the Grizzlies to their second straight win, a 108-103 success over the Trail Blazers.

In his 1st game with the @memgrizz this season, MarShon Brooks tallies 21 PTS to fuel MEM over @trailblazers 108-103! #GrindCity Dillon Brooks: 18 PTS, 6 REB CJ McCollum: 42 PTS, 5 AST, 16-25 FGM pic.twitter.com/c6rGS2nG0s — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018

Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts in the final period in his first NBA appearance since April 16, 2014, with the Lakers. He signed a 10-day contract with Memphis on Tuesday.

Dillon Brooks had 18 points for the Grizzlies (21-54).

CJ McCollum led Portland (46-29) with 42 points. Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who had 41 points in Tuesday’s win over New Orleans, was not with the team after the birth of his son.

D’Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert each scored 16 points to lead Brooklyn to a 111-104 victory in Orlando.

D’Angelo Russell drops 16 PTS and hands out 12 helpers for the @BrooklynNets in Orlando! BKN: 111| @OrlandoMagic 104 LeVert: 16 PTS, 6 AST

Vucevic: 24 PTS, 15 REB#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/NH1fYfTzy4 — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018

Jarrett Allen added 15 points and DeMarre Carroll had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who stopped a three-game losing streak. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Joe Harris also scored 14 and Allen Crabbe had 13.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Mario Hezonja added 23 points for the Magic, who have lost nine of their last 11. Aaron Gordon added 15 points and D.J. Augustin had 14.

The Nets outscored the Magic 17-2 to start the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown made a 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to lift Boston to a 97-94 victory over Utah.

Jaylen Brown finishes with 21 PTS, including the clutch game-winner in the @celtics win! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/vp0KfaAMyX — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018

Brown scored 21 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 for the Celtics, who won their fifth straight despite a short-handed roster. Terry Rozier chipped in 13 points.

With Kyrie Irving out after knee surgery, and Marcus Morris and Al Horford both sidelined with ankle injuries, the Celtics finished a 4-0 trip to the West in what would have been Gordon Hayward’s return to Utah had he not been injured in the season opener.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points for Utah. Ricky Rubio tallied 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Jae Crowder added 16 points off the bench. The Jazz (42-33) lost for the third time in five games.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points as the Los Angeles Clippers gained a little ground in the Western Conference playoff race with a 111-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Tobias Harris recorded 27 PTS to propel @LAClippers to the win in Phoenix! #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/Nf0POA8viy — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018

Harris had 15 points in the third quarter, and Los Angeles pulled away early in the fourth with an 18-0 run.

The Clippers (41-34) moved to a game out of the eighth playoff spot, one game behind the Jazz after Utah’s 97-94 loss to Boston.

Austin Rivers had 18 points and eight assists, and DeAndre Jordan added 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who have won four of five.

Tyler Ulis led Phoenix with a season-high 21 points and rookie Josh Jackson added 18. Jackson has scored 15 or more points in eight straight games, but the Suns’ losing streak reached 13 games.

Brook Lopez scored 22 points, Julius Randle added 20 points and 10 rebounds, as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 103-93.

Brook Lopez (22 PTS, 7 REB) and Julius Randle (20 PTS, 10 REB) combine to the lift the @Lakers over the @dallasmavs 103-93! Kuzma: 18 PTS

Ingram: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST in his return#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/K8eeHuuwi9 — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2018

Brandon Ingram had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes in his return after missing 12 games with a groin strain.

Lonzo Ball had eight points, five rebounds and four assists before leaving late in the third quarter. Ball had his left knee wrapped in ice briefly, the same knee that kept him out for 16 games in January and February.

Harrison Barnes had 17 points for the Mavericks, who have lost seven of their last nine. Dennis Smith Jr. had 14 points and eight assists, and Dirk Nowitzki chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Lakers close out their second win in three games following a four-game losing streak.

All the scores from Wednesday’s NBA action:

Orlando Magic 104-111 Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets 105-118 Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers 118-101 New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves 126-114 Atlanta Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies 108-103 Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz 94-97 Boston Celtics

Phoenix Suns 99-111 Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers 103-93 Dallas Mavericks