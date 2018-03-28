NBA wrap: Gordon leads Harden-less Rockets to 10th straight win

Eric Gordon scored 31 points and tied a career high with eight 3-pointers on a night James Harden sat out to rest, and the Houston Rockets got their 10th straight win with a 118-86 rout of the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Trevor Ariza added 21 points and Chris Paul had 13 points and 10 assists in his return after missing the last three games with a sore hamstring.

The NBA-leading Rockets became the first team since San Antonio in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season to have three winning streaks of at least 10 games in a season. They won 14 in a row from Nov. 16-Dec. 18 and 17 straight from Jan. 28-March 7.

Lauri Markkanen returned after missing Saturday’s game with lower back spasms and had 22 points for the Bulls, who dropped their sixth straight.

The injury-plagued Warriors again lacked the firepower to finish off an opponent, as Victor Oladipo scored 24 points in the Pacers’ 92-81 victory over the defending champions.

Oladipo powers the @Pacers by the @warriors 92-81 with 24 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB! Thaddeus Young: 17 PTS, 10 REB

Bojan: 17 PTS#Pacers pic.twitter.com/1l8aFMN4mn — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

Nick Young scored 12 points as Golden State, playing without its four All-Stars for a second straight game, lost back-to-back contests for only the ninth time during coach Steve Kerr’s four seasons.

Draymond Green had been set to return but was still feeling ill, while NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant had hoped to play Tuesday but is likely to be back from a rib injury Thursday against Milwaukee.

Stephen Curry could be out through the first round of the playoffs with a left knee injury, while Splash Brother Klay Thompson is recovering from a fractured right thumb.

Rookie Jordan Bell sprained his right ankle in the third, had it re-taped and returned.

Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points apiece for playoff-bound Indiana, which won its third straight and fourth in five.

Markieff Morris shot 7 of 7 from the floor for 15 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 14 as Washington beat San Antonio 116-106 to snap a three-game losing streak.

7 players score double figures to pace the @WashWizards at home! WAS takes it 116-106 over the @spurs. Oubre Jr: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

Markieff: Game-high 15 PTS#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/zacPlviTxm — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

San Antonio lost for just the second time in eight games but may have been dealt a more serious blow with a left knee injury to star LaMarcus Aldridge, who was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points before he limped off late in the second quarter. Aldridge is the biggest reason the Spurs have stayed afloat without Kawhi Leonard most of this season.

Washington lit up the NBA’s top scoring defense to improve to 15-11 in 26 consecutive games without five-time All-Star guard John Wall, who is close to returning from left knee surgery.

The Wizards had dropped to sixth in the East by losing five of seven and could clinch a playoff spot as early as Thursday.

Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points, Dwyane Wade blocked a pair of shots by LeBron James as part of a stifling defensive effort by Miami, as the Heat had little trouble on the way to beating Cleveland 98-79.

The @MiamiHEAT got on top early and never looked back, topping the @cavs 98-79 in South Beach! #HeatCulture Olynyk: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL

James Johnson: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK

Wade: 12 PTS, 4 AST, Season-high 4 BLK LBJ: 18 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/DQoST7kt5F — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

Josh Richardson and James Johnson each scored 15 points for Miami, which led 54-34 at halftime and has won 10 of its last 11 home games. Wade finished with 12 against the team he spent part of this season with before getting traded back to Miami.

Goran Dragic added 10 for the Heat, who could clinch an Eastern Conference playoff spot by week’s end.

James finished with 18 points for the Cavaliers, whose previous season low for points was 88

.

The Cavs are 1-13 this season when held under 100; they’re 43-17 when scoring more than 100.

Damian Lillard scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, as Portland beat New Orleans 107-103.

Damian Lillard erupted for 41 PTS (20 in the 4th), 9 REB, 6 AST to help the @trailblazers win on the road and keep pace in the West! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/qdiUSmGJqT — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 28, 2018

Lillard hit his first six shots of the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers, to push Portland into its first lead since early in the first quarter. He made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to seal the victory.

Anthony Davis had 36 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Pelicans, with 22 points coming after he rolled his right ankle and briefly came out of the game with 5:15 left in the third quarter. Jrue Holiday had 21 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for New Orleans.

DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas, and Fred VanVleet each scored 15 points as Toronto downed Denver 114-110.

Jakob Poeltl scored all of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight for Toronto at one stretch.

Serge Ibaka had 13 points, Pascal Siakam 12 and Kyle Lowry 11 as the Raptors improved to 31-7 at home.

Toronto, which lost to the Clippers on Sunday, avoided what would have been its fifth two-game losing streak. The Eastern Conference-leading Raptors have yet to lose three consecutive games this season.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 16 rebounds, and Paul Millsap scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who lost their second straight and fourth in six games.

Tobias Harris scored 19 points, and DeAndre Jordan had a double-double as the Clippers rallied to beat the Bucks 105-98 and boost their playoff hopes.

The @LAClippers pick up the win at home behind Tobias Harris' 19 PTS, 5 AST! #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/UF5rGGpyEO — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

The Clippers hit six 3-pointers in the fourth, when they were down by five and launched a 13-0 run to go back in front 96-88.

Milos Teodosic showed off the no-look, over the shoulder wizardry in tonight's #AssistOfTheNight! #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/DQ2DCmUuc3 — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

They made 3-pointers on four straight possessions — by four different players — for a 105-96 lead.

Jordan had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Lou Williams added 16 points off the bench.

Harrison Barnes had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 103-97.

20 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB from Harrison Barnes leads the @dallasmavs over the @SacramentoKings 103-97! #MFFL Dennis Smith Jr: 19 PTS, 6 AST Skal: 19 PTS, 8 REB

Hield: 14 PTS pic.twitter.com/RnVxluvSOr — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

Dennis Smith Jr. added 19 points and six assists in his second game back from an ankle injury. Doug McDermott scored seven of his 15 points during a big run in the fourth quarter, and Aaron Harrison and Johnathan Motley had 10 points apiece to help Dallas end a five-game losing streak.

Skal Labissiere had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Kosta Koufos scored 15 for Sacramento.

All the NBA scores from Tuesday night:

Washington Wizards 116-106 San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors 114-110 Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat 98-79 Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans 103-107 Portland Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets 118-86 Chicago Bulls

Sacramento Kings 97-103 Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers 105-98 Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors 81-92 Indiana Pacers