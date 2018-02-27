NBA Wrap: Davis hits 53 as Pelicans smash the Suns

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 53 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked five shots, and the New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to six with a 125-116 victory over the hapless Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Jrue Holiday scored 20 points for the Pelicans, whose season-best unbeaten run has pulled them into a tie with Portland for fifth place in the Western Conference despite being without All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who was lost for the season Jan. 26 with a torn Achilles.

Anthony Davis made history tonight, scoring 53 PTS, grabbing 18 REB, and blocking 5 shots to lead the @PelicansNBA to their sixth straight win!#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/4Snp5zZBsE — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

Emeka Okafor, brought back to the NBA for the first time since 2013 about a week after Cousins’ injury, scored 14 points.

Devin Booker had 40 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix, which lost its 10th straight and still has not won this month. T.J. Warren added 23 points and Josh Jackson had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns, who led by as many as 17 in the second quarter but fell behind for good with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Klay Thompson had 26 points and Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 21 in the third quarter as the Warriors ran another opponent off the floor on their way to a 125-111 victory over the Knicks.

Klay Thompson (26 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST), Kevin Durant (22 PTS, 9 REB) and Steph Curry (21 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST) lift the @warriors to the W at the Garden!#DubNation pic.twitter.com/kQA4Bim0FI — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

Kevin Durant added 22 points and nine rebounds for Golden State, which trailed by one at halftime before outscoring New York 39-18 in the third.

The Warriors improved to 3-0 since the All-Star break and beat the Knicks for the eighth straight time, one shy of their longest winning streak in the series. They won nine straight in 1963-64.

A night shy of the five-year anniversary of Curry’s 54-point Madison Square Garden masterpiece, the Warriors showed how many weapons they have around him now, making 15 3-pointers and putting six players in double figures.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 20 points for the Knicks.

James Harden had 26 points and Luc Mbah a Moute scored 15 of his 17 in the fourth quarter to send Houston past Utah 96-85 for its 13th straight victory.

1⃣3⃣ wins in a row for #⃣1⃣3⃣ of the @HoustonRockets! Following the Rockets 13th straight victory, a look back at James Harden's best play off the dribble from each game of the win streak!#Rockets pic.twitter.com/rwqLvRmNZx — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

Playing the second game of a back-to-back set at high altitude, nothing seemed to come easy for the Rockets. But the Jazz committed 22 turnovers, many of them unforced, to ease the pressure.

Mbah a Moute went 7 for 7 and Chris Paul added 15 points for the streaking Rockets, who trailed by 15 in the first half.

Coming in, it was a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Jazz had won 12 of 13.

Rudy Gobert scored 17 and Donovan Mitchell had 16 to lead the Jazz, who were 7 of 29 from 3-point range.

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry each scored 20 points, while Serge Ibaka had 19 as Toronto routed Detroit 123-94 for its seventh win in eight games.

Kyle Lowry (20 PTS, 6 REB) and DeMar DeRozan (20 PTS, 7 AST) help the @Raptors continue to protect their home court!#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/cm0dNWbVMz — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

Pascal Siakam added 11 points as the Raptors improved to 25-5 at home, the best record in the NBA.

The Eastern Conference leaders bounced back from Friday’s overtime loss against Milwaukee, using spurts at the start of the second and third quarters to hand the slumping Pistons their third straight defeat and sixth in seven games.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 18 rebounds but Detroit lost its fourth consecutive meeting with Toronto. The Pistons fell three games behind idle Miami for the final playoff spot in the East.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in three quarters of work as Boston beat Memphis 109-98.

Make it 🍀🍀🍀 straight! Kyrie Irving scores 25 PTS, grabs 6 REB, and dishes 5 AST to lift the @Celtics to 109-98 win over the @memgrizz!#Celtics pic.twitter.com/ZKKTceXMIr — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

Boston has won all three games coming out of the All-Star break. Terry Rozier finished with 15 points, and Jaylen Brown added 13.

After scoring a basket early in the second quarter, the Grizzlies went nearly eight minutes without a field goal. The Celtics rallied during Memphis’ drought and used a 22-6 run to increase their lead to 55-30.

Boston (43-19) led by as many as 28 in the second half.

JaMychal Green had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. Marc Gasol added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Memphis (18-41) has lost 10 straight games and 10 consecutive on the road. The Grizzlies are also 0-10 on the road this season against the Eastern Conference. They remain the only NBA team with a road victory against the East.

Alan Crabbe scored 21 points as Brooklyn snapped an eight-game losing streak with a big 104-87 win over Chicago.

Allen Crabbe scores 21 PTS to help power the @BrooklynNets to the 104-87 victory over the @chicagobulls!#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/iPD3foD0zV — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll each had 18 points for the Nets, and Joe Harris added 15.

Kris Dunn led the Bulls with 23 points and Lauri Markkanen had 19. Chicago has lost four straight and 13 of 16.

Brandon Ingram had 21 points and 10 rebounds, leading nine Los Angeles scorers in double figures, as the Lakers beat Atlanta 123-104 for their third straight win.

Double Trouble! Brandon Ingram (21 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST) and Julius Randle (19 PTS, 10 REB) both come up big in the @Lakers third straight victory, defeating the @ATLHawks 123-104!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/cTkRtEN2IZ — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

Julius Randle added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Lakers overcame 23 turnovers to keep their lead in double figures throughout the second half. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 14 rebounds and 10 points.

Taurean Prince scored 24 for the Hawks in their fourth straight loss.

Paul George scored 26 points to help Oklahoma City defeat Orlando 112-105.

Paul George posts 26 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST to lead the @okcthunder to the win! Thunder 112 / @OrlandoMagic 105 pic.twitter.com/nUSj6wyACs — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

George, who scored just five points on 1-for-14 shooting in a blowout loss to Golden State on Saturday, shot 9 of 20 against the Magic and Frank Vogel, his coach when he played for the Indiana Pacers.

Steven Adams scored 16 points and Russell Westbrook had eight points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Thunder.

Evan Fournier and Johnathon Simmons each scored 19 for Orlando, which lost its sixth in a row.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points, J.J. Barea added 19 as Dallas beat Indiana 109-103.

Harrison Barnes (21 PTS) and J.J. Barea (19 PTS, 9 AST) help propel the @dallasmavs to the 109-103 victory over the @Pacers!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/zc7rTVDun8 — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

The Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak and stopped Indiana’s four-game winning streak. They also swept the two-game season series.

Doug McDermott had 15 points for Dallas, and Dwight Powell added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Myles Turner led Indiana with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Turner played high school ball nearby at Euless Trinity and his only college season at Texas.

Victor Oladipo scored 21 for the Pacers despite playing only 23 minutes because of foul trouble.

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 26 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK to help the @Timberwolves grab the W!#AllEyesNorth 118 / #SacramentoProud 100 pic.twitter.com/GnuFBXydMO — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

All the scores from Monday’s NBA action:

New York Knicks 111-125 Golden State Warriors

Atlanta Hawks 104-123 Los Angeles Lakers

Brooklyn Nets 104-87 Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors 123-94 Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics 109-98 Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder 112-105 Orlando Magic

New Orleans Pelicans 125-116 Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks 109-103 Indiana Pacers

Utah Jazz 85-96 Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings 100-118 Minnesota Timberwolves