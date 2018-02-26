NBA Wrap: Spurs snap four-game streak against Cavs

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points, Danny Green added 22 as the San Antonio Spurs ended their annual “rodeo” road trip by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-94 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Green, who missed Friday’s loss at Denver with food poisoning, came off the bench for the first time in 49 games this season. He made five 3-pointers to provide a perfect outside complement to Aldridge’s dynamic inside game. Dejounte Murray added 13 points and nine rebounds for San Antonio, a team not accustomed to any turmoil.

LaMarcus Aldridge scores 27 PTS and grabs 6 REB to help the @spurs get the win on the road!#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/b2HqgE7HuM — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2018

But the Spurs have not been themselves lately while playing without star Kawhi Leonard. They had dropped six of seven and four in a row on a trip (their arena hosts a rodeo every year) that coach Gregg Popovich’s squad typically uses as a spring board into the playoffs.

LeBron James had 33 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the Cavs, who fell to 3-2 since overhauling their roster with three trades.

Jrue Holiday scored 28 of his 36 points after halftime to lead New Orleans to a 123-121 win over Milwaukee in overtime.

Make it 5⃣ straight! Jrue Holiday leads the way with a season-high 36 PTS to go with 9 REB, 6 AST as the @PelicansNBA grab the W!#DoItBig 123 / #FearTheDeer 121 pic.twitter.com/mIAZU0HIJZ — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2018

Holiday added nine rebounds and six assists for New Orleans, which held on for its season-high fifth win in a row when Jason Terry’s 3-pointer was ruled after the buzzer.

Anthony Davis, who entered the game as the league’s third-leading scorer (27.7 ppg), added 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pelicans trailed by 18 early in the second half but outscored Milwaukee 38-19 in the third quarter.

Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the No. 2 scorer in the NBA (27.8) and Eric Bledsoe each added 20, but the Bucks lost for only the fourth time in the last 14 games and fell to 9-26 all-time against New Orleans.

Dwight Howard had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Kemba Walker added 17 points as Charlotte beat Detroit 114-98 for its season-best fourth straight win.

Make it 4⃣ straight! Dwight Howard scores 17 PTS and grabs 12 REB as the @hornets win their fourth consecutive game!#BuzzCity 114 / #DetroitBasketball 98 pic.twitter.com/abBjimWIfF — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2018

The Hornets improved to 27-33 while making a push toward the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs. The Pistons have 28 wins, and there are eight teams in the conference with at least 31 victories.

Seven Charlotte players scored in double digits, and the Hornets’ bench outscored Detroit’s reserves 51-28.

Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 20 points on 10-for-18 shooting, while Andre Drummond had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Detroit has lost five of six.

James Harden scored a game-high 41 points and helped close out the Houston Rockets’ 12th consecutive victory, a 119-114 win over the Denver Nuggets.

After the Nuggets cut what was a 100-83 deficit earlier in the fourth quarter to four points, Harden sank a pair of free throws before drilling a step-back jumper over Jamal Murray. Harden shot 11 of 20 from the field, including 6 of 10 on 3-point attempts, while adding eight rebounds and seven assists.

Chris Paul chipped in 23 points and six assists while Trevor Ariza scored 14 for the Rockets.

Will Barton paced Denver with 25 points while Nikola Jokic had his streak of games with a triple-double snapped at three, posting 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Bradley Beal goes for 24 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB at home to help the @WashWizards get the victory and snap the @sixers winning streak!#DCFamily 109 / #HereTheyCome 94 pic.twitter.com/k56poFboMM — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2018

All the scores from Sunday’s NBA action:

Charlotte Hornets 114-98 Detroit Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks 121-123 New Orleans Pelicans (OT)

Cleveland Cavaliers 94-110 San Antonio Spurs

Denver Nuggets 114-119 Houston Rockets

Washington Wizards 109-94 Philadelphia 76ers