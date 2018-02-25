NBA Wrap: Durant stars as Warriors embarrass Thunder

Kevin Durant scored 28 points for Golden State while avenging an embarrassing home loss to his former Oklahoma City team earlier this month and another on the road in November, leading the Warriors past the Thunder 112-80 on Saturday night.

Stephen Curry added 21 points with five 3-pointers, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals as Golden State put on the kind of defensive performance coach Steve Kerr has been seeking from the defending champs.

Kevin Durant scores 28 PTS to lead the @warriors to the victory at home!#DubNation pic.twitter.com/ocyY217rar — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2018

Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Oklahoma City, which failed to reach 100 points for the first time in the last five games. The Thunder had scored at least 100 in 14 of their last 16.

The Warriors held Paul George to five points. George’s 3-pointer at the 7:52 mark of the third with Durant’s hand in his face was his first basket after going 0 for 9 to begin the game. He finished 1 for 14 after going off for 38 points in the last meeting when Oklahoma City left Oracle Arena with a 125-105 rout on Feb. 6.

Kyrie Irving had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, leading the Boston Celtics to a 121-112 win over the New York Knicks for their second victory in two nights since the All-Star break.

Kyrie Irving posts 31 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST to lead the @celtics to the win at MSG!#Celtics 121 / #Knicks 112 pic.twitter.com/My1saA9p9B — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2018

Irving scored 15 points in a dazzling third quarter and then helped the Celtics finish it off with his passing in the fourth, highlighted by a behind-the-back dish to Jaylen Brown for a dunk that made it 115-106.

Brown had 24 points for the Celtics, who went into the break with three straight losses but came back with a victory in Detroit on Friday.

Trey Burke scored 26 points for the Knicks, but they couldn’t win this one after beating Orlando on Thursday to end an eight-game skid.

Joel Embiid had 28 points and 14 rebounds as Philadelphia extended its season-high win streak to seven with a 116-105 victory over Orlando.

Six 76ers scored in double figures. Ben Simmons had 17 points and seven assists, and J.J. Redick added 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

17 PTS / 7 AST / 4 REB Highlights from @BenSimmons25's night against Orlando. pic.twitter.com/9EBMQcDRiy — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 25, 2018

The Magic have dropped five in a row. Aaron Gordon had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Evan Fournier scored 16 points.

Tyler Johnson scored 23 points to lead six players in double figures, as Miami stopped a three-game slide with a 115-89 win over Memphis.

The Grizzlies lost their ninth game in a row, the longest active streak in the NBA, and their second in as many nights.

Justise Winslow scored a season-high 17 points for the Heat. Reserve Wayne Ellington went 5 for 10 from 3-point range and scored 15.

Miami’s Dwyane Wade was limited to 18 minutes by foul trouble and scored six points. But the Heat, scrambling for a playoff berth, still managed to win for only the second time in the past 10 games.

Andrew Harrison scored 17 points for the Grizzlies, who played without leading scorer Tyreke Evans. He’ll undergo a precautionary MRI Sunday on his injured right ribs.

All the results from Saturday’s NBA results:

Philadelphia 76ers 116-105 Orlando Magic

New York Knicks 112-121 Boston Celtics

Miami Heat 115-89 Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors 112-80 Oklahoma City Thunder

Utah Jazz 97-90 Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns 104-106 Portland Trail Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves 122-104 Chicago Bulls

Sacramento Kings 108-113 Los Angeles Lakers