NBA Wrap: Harden boosts Rockets to 10th straight win

James Harden had 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Houston Rockets held on for their 10th straight victory, 100-91 over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The Rockets are 44-13 entering the All-Star break after winning 17 of their last 19 games.

Houston led by as many as 17, but the Kings got within striking distance several times in the fourth quarter. They were within six late when Houston used a 7-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Harden, to make it 94-83 with just more than a minute left.

The Kings scored the next five points, with a 3-pointer from Garrett Temple, to cut it to six again with 30 seconds left. Joe Johnson, in his Houston debut, added two free throws before

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 96-91 with about 25 seconds left.

10 Straight Wins Going Into All Star Break! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/1K9XPgql2d — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 15, 2018

Chris Paul added 19 points and seven assists for Houston. Bogdanovic led the Kings with 20 points.

DeAndre Jordan had 30 points and 13 rebounds as Los Angeles beat Boston 129-119 for its fourth victory in five games.

Harris finds Jordan "who oops the alley!" DeAndre Jordan has a career-high 30 PTS, 13 REB on @ESPNNBA.#ItTakesEverything 126 / #Celtics 113 with 1:30 remaining in Q4. pic.twitter.com/s6b93nfx2k — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

Tobias Harris added 21 points, Danilo Gallinari had 20, and Lou Williams 19.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 33 points and eight assists. Al Horford had 20 points, and Marcus Morris added 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics lost for the fourth time in five games, a stretch that has seen them fall behind Toronto for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Paul George scored 28 points and Russell Westbrook added 23 points in his 17th triple-double of the season as Oklahoma City held off Memphis 121-114.

Russ, PG, and Melo combine for 70 points in the @okcthunder 121-114 victory over the @memgrizz! Westbrook: 23 PTS, 15 AST, 13 REB #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/f0RtQ3kXSi — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

Westbrook finished with 15 assists and 13 rebounds to help Oklahoma City win for only the third time in the last nine games. Carmelo Anthony added 19 points. The Thunder made a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with a career-high 28 points.

Anthony Davis had 42 points and 15 rebounds in New Orleans‘ 139-117 victory over Los Angeles.

Tie a franchise high with 139 PTS☑️

42 PTS, 15 REB for Anthony Davis☑️

Protect home court☑️@PelicansNBA 139 I @Lakers 117#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/aDq5O77BRW — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

Davis went 15 for 18 from the field and had three assists, three steals and two blocks. Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 11 assists, and reserve Darius Miller scored 19 points.

It was the highest scoring game of the season for New Orleans, which has won three in a row heading into the All-Star break. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for Los Angeles.

Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 10 assists, while Serge Ibaka also scored 20 points as Toronto cruised into the All-Star break with its seventh straight victory, beating Chicago 122-98.

The @Raptors dished out a season-high 38 team assists to beat the @chicagobulls 122-98 on the road! Kyle Lowry: 20 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/jPb17oRobo — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

Lowry made four 3-pointers, and he and Ibaka each grabbed seven rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and nine rebounds to help the Raptors complete a four-game sweep against Chicago even though they only got seven points from four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Bobby Portis scored 18 points for Chicago. The Bulls have lost nine of 11.

Bradley Beal had 36 points as Washington overcame a 27-point deficit to beat New York 118-113.

#BradleyBeal drops 23 PTS in the 2nd half to propel the @WashWizards over the @nyknicks 118-113 at MSG! Beal: 36 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB

Porter Jr: 22 PTS, 6 REB#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/28IVor8x92 — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

Otto Porter Jr. added 22 points and Ian Mahinmi had 17 for the Wizards, who trailed 68-41 late in the second quarter. Washington then went on a 42-15 run to tie it at 83 with 3:32 left in the third.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 37 points — 32 in the first half — to lead the Knicks. They’ve lost a season-worst eight straight and are 0-4 since losing All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to a season-ending knee injury.

Ben Simmons had a triple-double, J.J. Redick hit a 19-foot, off-balanced jumper from the baseline with 19.4 seconds left as short-handed Philadelphia overcame a 24-point second-half deficit to beat Miami 104-102.

Dario Saric added 19 points and Marco Belinelli had 17 in his first game with the team to help the 76ers win their fifth straight and 11th in a row on their home court. Philadelphia All-Star center Joel Embiid sat because of soreness in his right ankle.

James Johnson had 22 points for the Heat. They have lost seven of eight.

Ish Smith had 22 points and nine assists, and Blake Griffin narrowly missed a triple-double as Detroit beat Atlanta 104-98 to end a three-game losing streak.

The @DetroitPistons protect home court and beat the @ATLHawks 104-98 behind 13 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLK from #AndreDrummond! Ish Smith: 22 PTS, 9 AST#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/JsouwzoZvc — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

Griffin finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and Andre Drummond added 13 points and 15 rebounds. Andrew White III had 15 points for the Hawks in his NBA debut.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Kemba Walker added 20 points as Charlotte edged Orlando 104-102 to stop a four-game slide.

22 PTS and 13 REB from Dwight Howard lifts the @hornets over the @OrlandoMagic 104-102!#KembaWalker: 20 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/ivlLD8MqlQ — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

Mario Hezonja led Orlando with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points, and Corey Joseph added 15 points and 11 assists to help Indiana beat Brooklyn 108-103 for its third straight victory.

25 PTS from #VictorOladipo guides the @Pacers by the @BrooklynNets 108-103! Cory Joseph: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL

Myles Turner: 11 PTS, 15 REB#Pacers pic.twitter.com/LOi1p9EHeG — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

Allen Crabbe had 23 points for the Nets. They have lost seven in a row.

All the results from Wednesday’s NBA action:

Detroit Pistons 104-98 Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic 102-104 Charlotte Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers 104-102 Miami Heat

New York Knicks 113-118 Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 103-108 Indiana Pacers

New Orleans Pelicans 139-117 Los Angeles Lakers

Chicago Bulls 98-122 Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets 100-91 Sacramento Kings

Boston Celtics 119-129 Los Angeles Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder

Utah Jazz 107-97 Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers – Golden State Warriors