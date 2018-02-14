NBA wrap: New-look Cavs win second-straight

LeBron James scored 37 points as the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.

It was Cleveland’s second straight win since adding George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. in trades, and their fourth straight victory overall.

J.R. Smith added 18 points for the Cavaliers, who lost to the Thunder 148-124 on Jan. 20 with a very different roster.

Paul George scored 25 points and Carmelo Anthony 24 for the Thunder. Steven Adams added 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook scored 21 points. Westbrook and Anthony had missed the past two games with sprained ankles.

James Harden had 34 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, and the Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-108 for their ninth straight victory.

Ryan Anderson scored 21 points off the bench as the Rockets (43-13) snapped Minnesota’s 13-game home winning streak and pulled within a half-game of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA. Houston has won 16 of its last 18 games.

The Rockets made 10 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, when they scored 42 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 12 rebounds in Minnesota’s first home loss since Dec. 16 against Phoenix. Jeff Teague added 25 points and eight assists, and Jamal Crawford came off the bench to score 11 points after starting 0 for 6 from the floor.

Khris Middleton scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half as the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a slow start to beat the Atlanta Hawks 97-92.

Middleton hit 7 of 15 shots, grabbed seven rebounds and finished with three steals. Teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo also shook off a cold start, making 4 of 6 shots in the second half and finishing with 15 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Dennis Schroder led Atlanta with 18 points and Kent Bazemore made four 3-pointers to finish with 17 but the Hawks shot just 38.4 percent from the floor. Atlanta’s Dewayne Dedmon contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Kyle Lowry had 22 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat 115-112 for their sixth straight win.

Toronto (40-16) improved its NBA-best home record to 24-4 and ensured it will be the top team in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break. The Raptors lead Boston (40-18) by 1 1/2 games. Both teams play their final game before the break on Wednesday night.

Serge Ibaka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who also won six straight between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 and again between Dec. 13 and 23.

C.J. Miles added 11 points, but the Raptors failed to extend its franchise-record five-game streak of winning by 15 or more points.

Goran Dragic scored 28 points and James Johnson had 16 for the Heat, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Dwyane Wade had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Hassan Whiteside collected 10 points and 10 boards.

All the scores from Tuesday’s NBA games:

Toronto Raptors 115-112 Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves 108-126 Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder 112-120 Cleveland Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 Atlanta Hawks

Dallas Mavericks 109-114 Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets – San Antonio Spurs