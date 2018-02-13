NBA Wrap: Davis stars as Pelicans beat Pistons

Anthony Davis had 38 points and 10 rebounds to help the New Orleans Pelicans beat Detroit 118-103 on Monday night in another one of his strong performances against the Pistons.

Davis is averaging 30.4 points per game against the Pistons, his highest total against an NBA team. He scored a career-high 59 against them nearly two years ago.

That’s one reason the Pelicans have won 11 of the last 12 games against the Pistons.

Detroit attempted to defend Davis with Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, but they were no match for Davis inside, off the dribble or on the outside. The All-Star was 14 of 24 from the field, including 3 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Nikola Mirotic helped the Pelicans pull away in the third quarter and finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Griffin scored 22 on 8-of-17 shooting. Drummond had 13 points and 21 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points, including a go-ahead pull-up jumper with 39.2 seconds left, as the Utah Jazz extended their league-best winning streak to 10 games with a 101-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Donovan Mitchell continues to tell everyone to #TakeNote as he propels the @UtahJazz to their 10th straight win! Mitchell vs. SAS: 25 PTS (13 in Q4) – 7 REB – 5 AST pic.twitter.com/iRaBgcOWsj — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2018

Mitchell hit a pair of go-ahead baskets and a free throw to give the Jazz the lead in the final minute after they trailed by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter. Joe Ingles added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Utah. Derrick Favors had 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Jazz (29-28) moved above .500 for the first time in more than two months.

Kyle Anderson scored 16 points and Pau Gasol had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Spurs, who lost to Utah for the third time this season.

Dario Saric scored 24 points to lead Philadelphia to its fourth straight win, beating the Knicks 108-92.

J.J. Redick had 18 points and Joel Embiid scored 17 for the 76ers, who won their 10th straight at home to remain in playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Reserve T.J. McConnell had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Michael Beasley scored 22 points for the Knicks, who have dropped seven in a row. Courtney Lee had 18 points in his first game coming off the bench this season for New York.

Lou Williams scored 20 points and DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 17 rebounds, lifting the balanced Clippers to a 114-101 road win over Brooklyn.

Lou Williams scores a game-high 20 PTS to go with 4 AST as the @LAClippers grab the win!#ItTakesEverything 114 / #WeGoHard 101 pic.twitter.com/Oq815T12M8 — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2018

Los Angeles put seven players in double figures and shot 56.5 percent from the field in its fourth win in five games, bouncing back nicely from a loss in Philadelphia.

Austin Rivers scored 17 points, and reserve Montrezl Harrell collected 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting.

The Clippers made 19 of their first 26 shots and won for the 12th time in 17 games.

D’Angelo Russell and Joe Harris each scored 16 for the Nets, who dropped their sixth straight.

Zach LaVine had a tiebreaking dunk for Chicago after stealing an inbounds pass in the closing seconds as the Bulls edged the Magic 105-101.

The Bulls blew an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter but still came away with their second win in three games after dropping seven in a row.

Lauri Markkanen (21 PTS, 8 REB), Bobby Portis (19 PTS, 7 REB), and Zach LaVine (18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST) come up big to lift the @chicagobulls to the victory!#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/8I0alwVTHc — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2018

LaVine stole Jonathon Simmons’ inbounds attempt with 15 seconds left and finished with a thunderous slam. He added two free throws after Mario Hezonja missed a 3-pointer.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, and LaVine finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Hezonja led Orlando with 24 points, and Evan Fournier scored 22.

