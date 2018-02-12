NBA Wrap: LeBron spoils the Celtics’ Pierce party

LeBron James quieted a Celtics crowd that came to celebrate Paul Pierce on Sunday, finishing with 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to give new-look Cleveland a 121-99 victory over Boston in an individual performance reminiscent of the rivalry’s heyday.

And this time, Pierce was sitting courtside in street clothes, unable to do anything about it.

James shook off a first-quarter leg injury to score 13 in the second quarter – eight of them during a 13-2 run that turned a one-point deficit into a double-digit lead. The Celtics made it 64-55 on the first basket of the third quarter but never got within 10 again.

As the Cavaliers opened a 27-point lead midway through the fourth, the crowd began chanting “We want Paul Pierce!” But he remained in his baseline seat, awaiting the postgame ceremony that would raise his No. 34 to the TD Garden rafters.

Congratulations to @paulpierce34 on his jersey retirement day with the @celtics! In case you need a refresher on what he did in green: -24,021 PTS

-1,823 3PTM

-6,651 REB

-4,305 AST

-1,583 STL

-668 BLK That would amount to 41,999.7 #NBAFantasy points in Boston! pic.twitter.com/0ZwwPpuMRR — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) February 12, 2018

Terry Rozier had 21 points and nine assists, and Kyrie Irving had 18 points against his former team before sitting out the fourth quarter.

Paul George scored 33 points as Oklahoma City beat Memphis 110-92 without fellow stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Westbrook missed the game with a sprained left ankle and Carmelo Anthony sat out with a sprained right ankle. George responded by making 10 of 24 shots and adding eight assists.

Alex Abrines scored 16 points and Raymond Felton, Jerami Grant and Patrick Patterson each added 14 for the Thunder.Marc Gasol scored 18 points for the Grizzlies.

Victor Oladipo had 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to help Indiana beat New York 121-113 in Indianapolis.

#VictorOladipo showed out tonight in the @Pacers win with 30 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB, 6 STL to take #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/xClOosqSyh — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 12, 2018

Bojan Bogdanovic made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and Thaddeus Young added 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Pacerso have won six of eight.

Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway, Jr. each scored 17 points, and Michael Beasley had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks. They have lost six in a row.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points, while Jeff Teague added 12 points and 10 assists as Minnesota overcame an uncharacteristic sloppy performance at home to beat Sacramento 111-106 in Minneapolis.

#KarlAnthonyTowns had a big night, going for 29 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 3 BLK to propel to the @Timberwolves by the @SacramentoKings 111-106! Teague: 12 PTS, 10 AST, 3 STL#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/flOp4KvLI3 — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2018

Minnesota had 17 turnovers and allowed Sacramento 22 second-chance points, but prevailed after back-to-back road losses. Jimmy Butler scored 18 points, 15 in the second half, for the Timberwolves in their 13th straight home win. De’Aaron Fox had 23 points for Sacramento.

James Harden scored 27 points, Chris Paul added 25 as Houston routed visiting Dallas 104-97.

The Rockets have won eight straight and 12 of 13.

Yogi Ferrell scored 20 points for the Mavericks. They have lost eight of 10.

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and eight assists, while C.J. Miles added 24 points as Toronto defeated Charlotte 123-103 in Charlotte, North Carolina, for its fifth straight victory.

Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and nine rebounds for Toronto, sparking the Raptors’ pivotal run in the third quarter. Dwane Casey earned his 300th victory as head coach of the team.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 23 points and nine assists.

Dewayne Dedmon gave Atlanta the lead with a three-point play and then padded the margin with a 3-pointer, lifting the Hawks 118-115 past visiting Detroit.

Dewayne Dedmon posted a career-high 20 PTS and 13 REB to lift the @ATLHawks by the @DetroitPistons 118-115! Schroder: 23 PTS, 7 AST#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/BKYYmBbyyN — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2018

Dedmon matched his career high with 20 points and had 13 rebounds in his matchup with Andre Drummond, who had 25 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit. Dennis Schroder had 23 points, including six free throws in the final 20 seconds, for Atlanta.

Blake Griffin had 23 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost two straight after winning five in a row, including four with the newly acquired Griffin.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and newcomer Jae Crowder had 15 on his debut to help Utah beat host Portland 115-96 for its 10th consecutive win.

Joe Ingles added 24 points for the Jazz, who were playing without Ricky Rubio because of a sore hip. It is Utah’s longest winning streak since stringing together nine in 2010.

The best play from each of the @utahjazz wins during their 9 game winning streak! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/aLCEFT7Taz — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2018

Damian Lillard, coming off a 50-point game against Sacramento on Friday night, had 39 points for Portland. The Blazers had won nine in a row at home.

All the scores from Sunday’s NBA action:

Charlotte Hornets 103-123 Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics 99-121 Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks 118-115 Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers 121-113 New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves 111-106 Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets 104-97 Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder 110-92 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 96-115 Utah Jazz