NBA Wrap: Antetokounmpo’s 32 sees Bucks past Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and Jason Terry came off the bench to score 11 points in the second half in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 111-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

A couple of 3-pointers by the 40-year-old Terry put the Bucks ahead to stay late in the third quarter, although the game stayed close until Antetokounmpo’s three-point play made it 107-100 with 45.7 seconds left.

Milwaukee stayed ahead by hitting 13 of 20 shots in the fourth quarter, winning for the eighth time in 10 games.

Mario Hezonja led Orlando with 23 points. Evan Fournier added 20, and Shelvin Mack had 19.

Khris Middleton had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee.

The Bucks (31-24) won for the sixth straight time in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Magic (18-37) missed 14 straight 3-point shots and saw their three-game winning streak broken.

Joel Embiid had 29 points and tied a career high with 16 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-98 for their third straight victory.

JJ Redick and T.J. McConnell each had 17 points for the 76ers, who were 10 of 17 (58.8 percent) from 3-point range in the first half and shot 55.1 percent overall to lead 69-55 at halftime. Ben Simmons had 14 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

The Sixers cooled off in the third, going 1 for 10 from 3, and committed five turnovers, allowing the Clippers to creep within six and enter the fourth down 85-78.

Los Angeles got within 95-93 with 5 minutes left, but a tough shot by McConnell in the paint and Redick’s 3-pointer were part on an 8-0 spurt that sealed it. The Sixers ended the game on a 17-5 run.

Former Sixers guard Lou Williams led the Clippers with 23 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 22.

Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds, Rajon Rondo had a triple-double, and the New Orleans Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Brooklyn Nets 138-128 in double overtime.

Rondo finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak. Nikola Mirotic had 21 points and 16 boards, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 22 points.

Allen Crabbe made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Nets, who have lost their last four games.

Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 24 points and 10 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell came off the bench with 21 points and nine assists.

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90.

Satoransky’s career night, though, was cut short. He fell hard to the court and hit his head after being fouled with 2½ minutes left in the game. He was taken to the locker room bleeding from the right temple.

Otto Porter Jr. and Mike Scott had 15 points apiece as the Wizards won for the sixth time in seven games.

Justin Holiday had 15 points and Bobby Portis added 13 for Chicago, which has dropped eight of nine.

