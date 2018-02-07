NBA Wrap: Harden passes 15,000 pts against Nets

James Harden scored 36 points, surpassing 15,000 for his career, as the Houston Rockets beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-113 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Chris Paul added 25 points for the Rockets, who kept right on rolling in their first game since their nationally televised romp in Cleveland on Saturday.

Both teams made 16 3-pointers in an entertaining shootout between Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets and the Nets of Kenny Atkinson, who assisted D’Antoni in New York and has the Nets trying to do some of the things Houston does on offence.

But it’s one thing to be like the Rockets and another to beat them. Houston simply went to another gear when Brooklyn took the lead late in the third quarter and never stopped scoring long enough in the fourth to let the Nets get too close.

DeMarre Carroll scored 21 points for the Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie added 18 points and nine assists. Brooklyn has lost seven of its last eight.

Jonathon Simmons scored 22 of his career-high 34 points in the third quarter as the Magic overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the reeling Cavs 116-98.

The Cavaliers scored 43 points in the first quarter, but then went almost 6 1/2 minutes without scoring in the fourth and lost for the 14th time in 21 games. They played the second half without coach Tyronn Lue, who went to the locker room in the second quarter with what the team said was an illness.

The Magic made their first 10 shots of the second half and won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 8-10.

LeBron James had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers, but did not have a rebound or an assist in a foul-plagued second half.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points for the Magic, who broke a nine-game home losing streak against Cleveland.

Kyle Lowry scored 23 points, C.J. Miles had 20 as the Toronto Raptors routed the Celtics 111-91 snapping Boston’s four-game winning streak.

DeMar DeRozan added 15 points, Delon Wright had 14 and Fred VanVleet 10 as Toronto won its fifth straight home meeting over Boston, closing to within a game of the conference-leading Celtics.

Kyrie Irving returned after missing the previous three games because of a bruised right quad to score 17 points in 22 minutes.

Reserve forward Marcus Morris also returned for Boston after sitting out two games because of a bruised left hip but the Celtics suffered their second-worst defeat of the season. Boston’s only bigger loss was a 23-point defeat at Chicago on Dec. 11.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points, Morris had 12 and Jaylen Brown 11 for the Celtics.

Boston’s Al Horford shot 1 for 5 and finished with two points in 24 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, jumping over Tim Hardaway Jr. for one high-flying slam, as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 in a game that featured a knee injury to Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis was injured after crashing to the ground following a successful dunk with 8:46 left in the second quarter. The Knicks announced that he had a left knee injury and was undergoing further evaluation.

Eric Bledsoe also had 23 points and Khris Middleton added 20 for the Bucks, who are a season-high seven games over .500.

Enes Kanter led New York with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Sean Kilpatrick (16) and Jabari Parker (10) scored in double figures for the Bucks.

Courtney Lee added 14 points for the Knicks, who have lost four straight, tying their longest losing streak of the season.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the 76ers helped the city of Philadelphia continue to celebrate by leading from start to finish in a 115-102 victory over Washington.

Dario Saric added 20 points and J.J. Redick had 18 for the 76ers, who snapped Washington’s five-game winning streak while playing in front of a raucous crowd still in a tizzy over the

Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points for the Wizards, who lost their first game since fellow All-Star John Wall had arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome left knee.

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points as Atlanta beat turnover-plagued Memphis 108-82, handing the struggling Grizzlies their fourth straight loss.

Schroder, who sat out the final period, had five assists. Rookie John Collins had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Mario Chalmers had 13 points for Memphis, which has lost six of seven. Dillon Brooks had 12 points.

