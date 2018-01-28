NBA Wrap: Anthony joins 25,000 club in Thunder win

Carmelo Anthony surpassed the 25,000-point milestone and Russell Westbrook added 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lift the surging Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Thunder guard Andre Roberson was taken off on a stretcher in the third quarter after landing hard on the court after trying to jump for an alley-oop. The scary injury put a damper on Oklahoma City’s seventh straight victory. It’s the NBA’s longest current winning streak.

With this free throw, Carmelo Anthony reaches 25,000 points for his career! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/yqMAngCUIo — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2018

Detroit has lost seven in a row, the league’s longest current skid. The Pistons now face back-to-back games against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Anthony scored his 25,000th point on a free throw with 8:30 left in the third quarter. That was part of a 15-0 run for the Thunder at the start of the second half that pushed their lead to 27.

"It's a special moment. Just to be a part of a class like that… I never dreamt of having 25,000 points." – @carmeloanthony on becoming the 21st player in @NBAHistory to reach 25,000 career points#GameTime pic.twitter.com/B5K3uwip6I — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 28, 2018

Stephen Curry scored 49 points with 13 of those over the final 1:42 and hit eight 3-pointers, lifting the Golden State Warriors past the Boston Celtics 109-105 in what is already being hyped as a potential NBA Finals matchup come June.

Final Stat Lines from Oakland:#StephenCurry : 49 PTS, 5, AST, 8 3PM#KevinDurant : 20 PTS, 9 REB#DraymondGreen : 15 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST#KyrieIrving : 37 PTS, 5 3PM

Jaylen Brown: 20 PTS#AlHorford : 15 PTS, 13 REB pic.twitter.com/fbE972VReM — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2018

Curry made a go-ahead 3 with 1:42 to play, scored on a driving layup the next time down before eight late free throws. He also made three of his 3s over the final 4:20 of the third quarter for the Warriors, who had lost the last two matchups to the Celtics and two in a row at home. The Warriors fell 92-88 at Boston on Nov. 16 in which they squandered a 17-point lead.

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points on 13-for-18 shooting with five 3s, but Boston failed to build momentum from a win at the Clippers on Wednesday night, losing for the fifth time in six games.

Kevin Durant added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who haven’t lost to the same Eastern Conference opponent twice in the same season during fourth-year coach Steve Kerr’s tenure. Draymond Green had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Markieff Morris matched his season high with 23 points and Washington used balanced scoring and strong 3-point shooting to overcome the absence of John Wall in a 129-104 win over Atlanta.

The @WashWizards dropped 40 AST as a team to take down the @ATLHawks 129-104! Markieff Morris: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 3PM#BradleyBeal: 18 PTS#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/sNNOkd1HLy — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2018

Wall, selected to his fifth All-Star team as a reserve Tuesday, did not play due to a recurrence of soreness and swelling in his left knee. He missed nine games earlier in the season with soreness and swelling in the knee.

Mike Scott, who began his career in Atlanta, had 19 points and Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. each had 18 for Washington. Taurean Prince, Tyler Dorsey and Dewayne Dedmon each had 14 points to lead Atlanta.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points and Wayne Ellington added 17, including a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to seal the outcome, as Miami snapped a two-game slide to beat Charlotte 95-91.

Wayne Ellington hit a 3 in the final seconds to seal the @MiamiHEAT 95-91 victory over the @hornets! Josh Richardson: 19 PTS, 5 AST

Ellington: 17 PTS, 4 3PM Kemba Walker: 30 PTS, 4 3PM#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/7cUSpEG6RA — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2018

The Heat trailed by 15 midway through the third, then outscored the Hornets by 19 the rest of the way.

Kemba Walker scored 30 points, and Dwight Howard had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Hornets.

Victor Oladipo scored 24 points and Lance Stephenson added a season-high 21 as Indiana overcame a late 10-point deficit to beat Orlando 114-112.

The @Pacers came back from 21 PTS down to win in a Fantastic Finish against the @OrlandoMagic! pic.twitter.com/LdMrOMvETE — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2018

Indiana won its seventh straight in the series by closing on an 18-6 run over the final 6:15.

Aaron Gordon had 22 points, and Evan Fournier added with 21 to lead the Magic.

Nikola Jokic (11 PTS, 16 REB, 11 AST) notched his 2nd triple-double of the season to guide the @nuggets to their 3rd straight win! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wqojcqOpYy — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2018

All the results from Saturday’s NBA action:

Detroit Pistons 108-121 Oklahoma City Thunder

Indiana Pacers 114-112 Orlando Magic

Miami Heat 95-91 Charlotte Hornets

Atlanta Hawks 104-129 Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors 109-105 Boston Celtics

Denver Nuggets 91-89 Dallas Mavericks

Minnesota Timberwolves 111-97 Brooklyn Nets