NBA Wrap: Davis leads Pelicans in comeback win over Knicks

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading the New Orleans Pelicans back from 19 points down late in the third quarter to a 123-118 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Jrue Holiday added 31 points, and DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and five assists and for the Pelicans. They were down 16 after one, even further back late in the third and still down nine with 4 1/2 minutes left in regulation. But they kept coming and Holiday had three baskets and a couple free throws in OT to help them finish it off.

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 25 points for the Knicks, who lost their third straight and 10th in their last 12 games. Jarrett Jack had a season-high 22 points, and Enes Kanter finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a miserable way to finish a rare January home game for the Knicks, who begin a seven-game, coast-to-coast trip Monday in Brooklyn that has them away for two weeks.

Goran Dragic scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as Miami extended its winning streak to seven games with a 97-79 defeat of Milwaukee.

Josh Richardson scored 16 points, and Hassan Whiteside added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Heat trailed 43-41 at the half, then took control with a 41-21 run in the first 16 minutes of the second half.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points for Milwaukee.

All the scores from Sunday’s NBA games:

Miami Heat 97-79 Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks 118-123 New Orleans Pelicans

Phoenix Suns 97-120 Indiana Pacers

