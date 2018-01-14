NBA Wrap: Curry returns to tame Raptors

Stephen Curry returned from a two-game absence to score 24 points, Klay Thompson had 26 and the Golden State Warriors blew nearly all of a 27-point lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 127-125 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points for the Raptors, but the Warriors had just enough to beat Toronto for the eighth straight time.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Draymond Green had 14 for the Warriors, who have won 12 straight on the road. Golden State’s 19 road wins are the most in the NBA.

OG Anunoby had 17 points and Serge Ibaka 14 for the Raptors, who rallied from a 19-point deficit through three quarters to make it a one-point game in the fourth.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points in his return from a three-game absence and Davis Bertans had 18 as San Antonio never trailed in a 112-80 victory over Denver.

San Antonio won its 14th straight at the AT&T Center, improving the league’s best home record to 19-2.

The Spurs’ projected starting lineup of Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Danny Green played together for only the sixth game this season and just the second time at home.

Leonard played 28 minutes after sitting out the previous three games with a strained left shoulder.

Green had 11 points in his return from a 10-game absence due to tightness in his left groin.

Nikola Jokic had 23 points and nine rebounds for Denver, which has lost 10 straight in San Antonio.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Oklahoma City beat Charlotte 101-91 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Paul George added 17 points and Steven Adams had 14 rebounds and 11 rebounds as the Thunder avenged a loss earlier this season to the Hornets.

Oklahoma City trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, but its bench helped open a double-digit lead as Charlotte shot 5 of 21 from the field over the final 12 minutes. The Thunder attempted 97 shots as they dominated the offensive glass.

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker had several shots blocked on drives to the basket and finished 5 of 17 from the field. He still led the Hornets with 19 points, while Dwight Howard added 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Zach LaVine scored 14 points in his first game in 11 months and rookie Lauri Markkanen added 19 points as Chicago beat Detroit 107-105.

Chicago made 17 3-pointers and held off several late charges by the Pistons to win for the 13th time in its last 20 games.

LaVine was making his Bulls debut after being acquired from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade. LaVine, who last season averaged 18.9 points in 47 contests, hadn’t played since he suffered a torn ACL against Detroit on Feb. 3.

Avery Bradley scored 26 points and Andre Drummond had 21 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit, which lost its sixth road game in seven tries.

John Wall scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and overtime and added 16 assists as Washington beat Brooklyn 119-113 after giving back a 23-point lead.

Bradley Beal added 24 points and Marcin Gortat had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who needed their first overtime victory of the season to avoid being swept by the Nets in the season series.

Kelly Oubre added 17 points off the bench off 5-of-6 shooting as Washington moved to 2-2 on a five-game homestand.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 22 points for Brooklyn, which forced overtime despite never holding the lead. Jarrett Allen added 16 points and DeMarre Carroll had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who have yet to win in three overtime contests this season.

Lou Williams scored 26 points as injury-depleted Los Angeles beat Sacramento 126-105 to get to .500 at the season’s halfway mark.

Willie Reed added 14 points and 13 rebounds starting in place of DeAndre Jordan, who has a sprained left ankle. Blake Griffin had 11 points and nine assists as one of eight Clippers in double figures.

Besides Jordan, they were without Austin Rivers and Danilo Gallinari. Patrick Beverley had season-ending knee surgery while C.J. Wilson is out indefinitely.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings in their fourth straight loss. De’Aaron Fox added 17 points and 10 assists.

Julius Randle’s rebound and late putback sealed a 107-101 overtime victory for the Los Angeles Lakers against Dallas.

With his team leading 104-101, Randle grabbed a rebound on Lonzo Ball’s missed jump shot and scored on the rebound with 18.3 seconds remaining, giving the Lakers a five-point lead they needed to extend a season-best four-game win streak.

The Lakers (15-27) trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter, but battled back for their first win against the Mavericks in 15 tries and their first win in Dallas since Feb. 24, 2013.

Randle, a Dallas native, had 23 points and 15 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson added 19 points, Kyle Kuzma had 18, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 17.

Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 23 points as the Mavericks (15-29) had a two-game win streak snapped. Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews each had 17 points for Dallas.

All the scores from Saturday’s NBA action:

Dallas Mavericks 101-107 Los Angeles Lakers (OT)

Los Angeles Clippers 126-105 Sacramento Kings

Charlotte Hornets 91-101 Oklahoma City Thunder

Washington Wizards 119-113 Brooklyn Nets (OT)

Toronto Raptors 125-127 Golden State Warriors

Chicago Bulls 107-105 Detroit Pistons

San Antonio Spurs 112-80 Denver Nuggets