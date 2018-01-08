NBA Wrap: Jack gives Knicks late win over Mavs

Jarett Jack’s floater in the lane with 31.2 seconds to play snapped a tie as the Knicks beat the Dallas Mavericks 100-96 on Sunday night.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points for New York, which ended a three-game losing streak and sent the Mavericks to their third straight loss – all at home.

The timely Jarrett Jack floater that put the @NYKnicks ahead for good!#Knicks pic.twitter.com/pZtMkd9t3O — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2018

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points and Devin Harris had nine of his 11 in the fourth quarter for Dallas on the night the team honored long-time point guard Derek Harper by retiring his jersey.

The Mavericks trailed 90-77 with 4:48 left, but went on a 15-2 run over the next 2:20 to tie the score at 92. Harris started and ended the run with 3-pointers.

Josh Richardson’s layup with 5.1 seconds left capped a Miami rally from eight points down in the fourth, Donovan Mitchell missed a jumper for Utah at the buzzer and the Heat simply stole one in the final moments to beat the Utah Jazz 103-102.

Winters in Miami 😍 We’ve now won 11-straight games in the month of January, the longest-active streak in the @NBA. pic.twitter.com/cAIX0QBumq — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 8, 2018

Tyler Johnson and Goran Dragic each scored 16 points for Miami. Richardson and Hassan Whiteside each had 14, James Johnson 13 and Kelly Olynyk had 12.

Mitchell scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, but couldn’t save Utah from dropping its seventh straight on the road. He went into the backcourt to take the final inbounds pass and wound up taking a jumper from the right side that missed as time expired.

Rodney Hood scored 17 points, Thabo Sefolosha added 13 and Derrick Favors 11 for the Jazz, who fell to 3-17 on the road.

Dragan Bender scored 17 of his career-high 20 points in the second half, rookie Josh Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds in his first career double-double, and the Phoenix reserves helped the Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-100.

Bender made a career-best six 3-pointers, going 5 of 6 in the second half. The Suns beat the Thunder for the third straight time dating to last season, with all three wins coming in Phoenix.

Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and second in a row with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but Oklahoma City never led after the first quarter.

Devin Booker scores 26 PTS to lead the @Suns to the 114-100 victory over the @OKCThunder! Russell Westbrook: 26 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST#SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/oOMSdsuwGR — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2018

Paul George added 19 points and Steven Adams 18 for the Thunder.

Devin Booker scored 26 and T.J. Warren 23 for Phoenix.

All the scores from Sunday’s NBA action:

Miami Heat 103-102 Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks 96-100 New York Knicks

Phoenix Suns 114-100 Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers 111-110 San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers 132-113 Atlanta Hawks