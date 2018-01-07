NBA Wrap: Curry nets 45 pts as Warriors beat Clippers

Steph Curry scored a season-high 45 points without playing the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Los Angeles Clippers 121-105 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Curry took advantage of the guard-depleted Clippers, making 11 of 21 shots, including 8 of 16 3-pointers, going against rookie Juwan Evans and G-League call-up Tyrone Wallace.

The Clippers’ Blake Griffin suffered a concussion late in the first quarter when he stumbled driving into the lane from the right wing and hit his head on JaVale McGee’s right elbow. Griffin fell to the floor immediately, and remained down for several minutes as team physicians tended to him. He walked off under his own power and went to the locker room.

Stephen Curry filled up the stat sheet in a big way, posting a season-high 45 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 8 3PM to lead the @warriors to victory on the road! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/EFbYgPx3jb — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 7, 2018

Nick Young and JaVale McGee each scored 11 points, and Klay Thompson and David West added 10 apiece for Golden State, playing with Kevin Durant sidelined by a right calf strain. The Warriors improved to 17-2 since Nov. 27. They lost won 12th straight against the Clippers.

Lou Williams scored 23 points, and DeAndre Jordan added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers. Tyrone Wallace, signed Friday, added 13 points in his first game for Los Angeles.

LeBron James had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to just miss out on a triple-double in Cleveland’s 131-127 victory over Orlando.

LeBron James had a near triple-double (33 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST) in the @cavs victory at Orlando!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/xraNCjuhap — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

Kevin Love added 27 points, and Isaiah Thomas had 19 points and four assists in his first start since returning from a hip injury that delayed his Cavaliers debut. Dwayne Wade added 16 points.

Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 30 points, and Elfrid Payton had 20 points and five assists.

Jayson Tatum had a driving dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive late possessions, pushing Boston to a late 87-85 win over Brooklyn.

Jayson Tatum with the statement dunk in the final minutes! In the @celtics victory over @BrooklynNets: Kyrie Irving: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

Tatum: 14 PTS, 6 REB, career-high 6 BLK, 3 STL Spencer Dinwiddie: 20 PTS pic.twitter.com/mB7MOBZsYX — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

Playing without Al Horford because of a sore left knee, Boston won its sixth straight heading into its trip to London to face Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Celtics were trailing by one when Tatum got the ball and drove for a powerful slam that gave them an 84-83 lead. Kyrie Irving missed on Boston’s next possession but wrestled the ball away from DeMarre Carroll and got it to Tatum in the corner and his 3 made it 87-83 with 45 seconds to play.

The Nets cut it two on Joe Harris’ tip and chances to tie in the final seconds, but missed a series of shots near the basket, with DeMarre Carroll appearing to be injured during the sequence.

Irving finished with 21 points, and Tatum added 14.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points for the Nets.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points as Detroit held off Houston 108-101.

Tobias Harris led the way for the @DetroitPistons as they beat the @HoustonRockets 108-101 at home! Tobias: 27 PTS, 8 REB

Ish Smith: 17 PTS Chris Paul: 16 PTS, 13 AST, 7 REB pic.twitter.com/2cMtaCuAsb — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

Detroit is only four games over .500, but the Pistons have beaten Golden State, Boston, San Antonio, Minnesota and now Houston. The Rockets are without injured star James Harden, but the Pistons were missing their own standout, with Andre Drummond sidelined because of a right rib contusion.

Chris Paul had 16 points and 13 assists for Houston. Ish Smith scored 17 points for Detroit, and Dwight Buycks added a career-high 16.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Eric Bledsoe added 21 points as Milwaukee pulled away late to beat Washington 110-103.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 34 PTS. 12 REB, 7 AST in the @Bucks win over the @WashWizards!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/cngTZ9SvC8 — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

Antetokounmpo also had seven assists to help Milwaukee win for the fourth time in six games and snap Washington’s four-game winning streak. Milwaukee guard Matthew Dellavedova was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul on Washington’s Bradley Beal midway through the fourth quarter.

John Wall had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Wizards, but shot 0 for 5 from the floor in the fourth. Bradley Beal led Washington with 20 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler each scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins added 20 as Minnesota cruised past New Orleans 116-98.

The @Timberwolves had 6 players score in double figures and beat the @PelicansNBA 116-98 at home! KAT: 21 PTS, 16 REB

Butler: 21 PTS, 8 AST, 7 REB

Wiggins: 20 PTS, 8 REB Cousins: 23 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/5gtiFzeOwm — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

Towns went 7 for 11 from the field and had 16 rebounds for another strong effort after Friday’s 25-point, 23-rebound career performance in Boston.

DeMarcus Cousins led the Pelicans with 23 points.

Victor Oladipo had 23 points and nine assists in three quarters on his return from a right knee injury in Indiana’s 125-86 victory over Chicago.

Victor Oladipo recorded 23 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB, 5 STL in his return to lead the @Pacers over the @chicagobulls at home!#Pacers pic.twitter.com/OFeubutTMZ — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

Oladipo also had six rebounds and five steals to help the Pacers end a five-game losing streak. He missed the previous four games. Domantas Sabonis added 22 points.

Bobby Portis had 15 points Bulls. They’ve lost four of their last five games.

All the scores from today’s NBA action:

Los Angeles Clippers 105-121 Golden State Warriors

Brooklyn Nets 85-87 Boston Celtics

Orlando Magic 127-131 Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons 108-101 Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers 125-86 Chicago Bulls

Washington Wizards 103-110 Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves 116-98 New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings 106-98 Denver Nuggets