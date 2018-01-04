NBA Wrap: Curry’s 3-pointer helps fend off Dallas

Stephen Curry hit a long 3-pointer with three seconds to play, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 125-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Curry finished with 32 points as Golden State’s “Big Four” combined for 100 points — and the Warriors needed every one of them against a Mavericks team that had won four straight.

The game-winner! Steph Curry called game as the @warriors beat the @dallasmavs 125-122 in the final seconds! Curry: 32 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB, 6 3PM

Durant: 25 PTS

KD: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

Draymond: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST#DubNation pic.twitter.com/BYVyCfGJ7r — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2018

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had 25 points each, and Draymond Green added 18 to go with 10 rebounds.

Steph Curry went off for 32 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB, 6 3PM, including the game-winning triple, to lead the @warriors over the @dallasmavs!#DubNation pic.twitter.com/xZqMe5Rn2v — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2018

Wesley Matthews led the Mavericks with 22 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Dwight Powell tied his career high with 21.

Dallas, playing from behind most of the game, wouldn’t go away and erased a 12-point deficit with 4:32 to play, tying the score at 120 on Harrison Barnes’ jumper with 39.9 seconds left.

Thompson and Barnes traded inside baskets before the Warriors got the ball back with 12 seconds to go. Curry took the inbounds pass and never gave it up, crossing over his dribble to shake a defender and hitting nothing but net.

A long heave by Dennis Smith Jr. at the buzzer was way off.

Terry Rozier scored 20 points in 20 minutes, stealing the spotlight from Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals and leading the Celtics to a 102-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

4⃣straight games! Terry Rozier scores a game-high 20 PTS to go with 4 REB and 3 AST, as the @Celtics beat the @Cavs 102-88! LeBron James: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST#Celtics pic.twitter.com/twbj0xEgol — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2018

Thomas received a standing ovation from the Boston fans but did not play one night after making his season debut in a return from a hip injury. Rozier made sure to pay his respects, and Thomas told the third-year Celtics guard he was proud of him.

.@isaiahthomas gets a standing ovation in his return to Boston. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3G1DEccTvo — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 4, 2018

Rozier scored the last eight Boston points of the first quarter to give the Celtics an 11-point lead, and had another eight in a row midway through the fourth when they expanded the lead to 21. Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum had 15 points apiece, and Irving and Al Horford each had 11 points and nine rebounds to help Boston to its fourth straight win.

James had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 8-for-15 shooting — the only starter to make more than half of his shots on a team that scored a season-low 88 points.

Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, which lost for the fourth time in five games.

Gary Harris scored 28 of his 36 points in the first half as the Denver Nuggets used a big third quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 134-111.

Harris tied his career high in points, finishing 14 of 17 from the field. Nikola Jokic added 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to help the Nuggets snap a two-game slide and improve to 13-4 at home this season.

Wilson Chandler added 17 points, Trey Lyles had 16, and Jamal Murray had 13.

Denver used a 37-18 third quarter to take control.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 17 points and Greg Monroe filled in for starting center Tyson Chandler and had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Marquese Chriss added 16 points, Josh Jackson 14 and TJ Warren 13.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 10 rebounds before getting a well-earned break in the fourth quarter, as the Bucks pulled away for a 122-101 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Giannis fills up the stat sheet with 31 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK, as the @Bucks grab the W!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/AmtQtvbs0T — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2018

Antetokounmpo had his way around the rim with his usual array of dunks and layups, shooting 12 of 18. He clinched his double-double with 1:01 left in the third quarter, passing an offensive rebound to Thon Maker in the corner.

Maker hit an open 3-pointer to extend what had been a 10-point halftime lead to a 93-74 edge. It was one of the Bucks’ five 3s in the third to put the game out of reach.

Khris Middleton added 27 points, while Malcolm Brogdon added 17 off the bench for the Bucks.

Anthony Davis had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz 108-98.

Jrue Holiday carried the offence early with 18 first-half points and finished with 24 for the Pelicans. DeMarcus Cousins added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Anthony Davis posts 29 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL to lead the @PelicansNBA to the 108-98 victory over the @utahjazz! Donovan Mitchell: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST#DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/RAwsK0si29 — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2018

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 24 points, and Joe Johnson scored 20 off the bench.

The Pelicans’ 3-point shooting was the difference, as New Orleans went 14-for-30 (46.7 percent) from beyond the arc while the Jazz made just 7 of 32 (21.9 percent).

The game went back and forth before the Pelicans closed the third quarter on a 12-1 run, including seven points from Davis. Dante Cunningham’s three-point play to start the fourth put New Orleans up by 12, its biggest lead. Utah responded with a 9-0 run, but Davis slammed the door with 10 fourth-quarter points.

DeMar DeRozan had 35 points, Delon Wright set career highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls 124-115.

DeMar DeRozan put up 35 PTS to lead the way in the @Raptors road win over the @chicagobulls!#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/ciipZbMJq1 — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2018

DeRozan came up big again after scoring a franchise-record 52 points in a win over Milwaukee on New Year’s Day. Held to nine in the first half this time, he scored 18 in the third quarter. He also shot 5 of 8 on 3-pointers and converted all 10 free throws.

Wright had his first career double-double and hit four 3s.

Serge Ibaka scored 16 points for Toronto. Fred VanVleet added 13 and the Raptors pulled away in the fourth quarter for their ninth win in 11 games.

Justin Holiday led Chicago with 26 points, and Lauri Markkanen added 22 points and 12 rebounds. Nikola Mirotic scored 20, but the Bulls dropped their third straight.

Chicago was leading 92-90 early in the fourth when Toronto went on a 16-2 run. Kyle Lowry hit a 3 to make it 106-94 with 6:39 remaining, and the Raptors remained in control the rest of the way.

Ruled out by the 76ers before tipoff, Joel Embiid made the call to push through and play, and then dealt San Antonio a rare bad hand in Philadelphia. Embiid had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 112-106 win over the Spurs.

The Sixers needed all 35 minutes from Embiid to knock off short-handed San Antonio and snap a 12-game losing streak to the Spurs.

Embiid suffered the injury in a hard fall Saturday against the Suns and had said before the game his hand was swollen and he couldn’t shoot. But he used a soft touch to sink a couple of jumpers during pregame drills, and that was enough to convince the Sixers he could play.

The Sixers blew a 16-point lead and might have been thumped from the outset had the Spurs not sat five players.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich benched Manu Ginobili, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Rudy Gay with his team playing the second of back-to-back games.

Ben Simmons put the Sixers ahead 106-103 on a goaltended basket and free throw. JJ Redick buried a long jumper — with an assist from Embiid — and Simmons shook the rim with a dunk that brought the fans to their feet and sealed the win.

All the scores from Wednesday’s NBA action:

Philadelphia 76ers 112-106 San Antonio Spurs

Washington Wizards 121-103 New York Knicks

Orlando Magic 98-116 Houston Rockets

Miami Heat 111-104 Detroit Pistons

Brooklyn Nets 98-97 Minnesota Timberwolves

Chicago Bulls 115-124 Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics 102-88 Cleveland Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks 122-101 Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks 122-125 Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets 134-111 Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz 98-108 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers 96-133 Oklahoma City Thunder