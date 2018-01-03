NBA Wrap: Suns rally to defeat Hawks

Devin Booker sank three free throws to put Phoenix ahead with 12.3 seconds to play, Marquese Chriss blocked Taurean Prince’s shot at the rim with 7 seconds to go as the Suns rallied from down 10 in the final few minutes to beat the Atlanta Hawks 104-103 on Tuesday night.

Booker scored eight of his 34 points in the final 37 seconds as the Suns finished with a 15-4 run. T.J. Warren scored 31 and Chriss had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Phoenix.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 21 points for Atlanta. Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroder added 20 apiece.

Bazemore made 7 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, but he fouled Booker on a 3-point attempt with the Hawks clinging to a two-point lead.

Booker made all three to put the Suns on top 102-101. Prince then got free for what looked to be an open layup, but Chriss came from the other side of the court to block the shot.

Booker made two more at the line with 6.5 seconds remaining to make it 104-101. With the Hawks needing a 3-pointer to tie it, Schroder instead drove for the layup to cut it to one, but by then there was just a half-second to play and the Suns handed Atlanta its seventh straight road loss.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 29 points and Kawhi Leonard had a season-high 25 as the San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 100-91 to give Gregg Popovich sole possession of fifth place on the NBA’s coaching wins list.

Manu Ginobili finished with 12 points — three of them coming on what appeared to be a pass that went into the basket without everyone noticing.

Popovich has 1,176 victories, all with the Spurs. The five-time champion broke a tie with his friend George Karl.

The Spurs beat the Knicks for the second time in six days and won for the fourth time in five games. They beat New York 119-107 on Dec. 28.

Michael Beasley had 18 points for the Knicks, who were playing one of just four home games this month. They play 12 times on the road.

Kristaps Porzingis shot just 5 for 19 and was one of three Knicks to finish with 13 points.

Isaiah Thomas finally made his debut for Cleveland as the Cavaliers downed the Trail Blazers 127-110.

Season-debut with the @Cavs ✔️ Scores 17 PTS and dishes 3 AST ✔️ Helps Cavaliers win their 13th straight home game ✔️#ThatSLOWgrind #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/20zaYObf7L — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2018

Thomas scored 17 points in 19 minutes in his first game since May 19 when a serious hip injury ended his postseason with Boston.

LeBron James led the Cavs with 24 points and Kevin Love added 19. Damian Lillard scored 25 for the Blazers after missing five games with a hamstring injury.

Nicolas Batum (21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST) and Dwight Howard (20 PTS, 8 REB) lead the way in the @Hornets 131-111 victory over the @SacramentoKings! Zach Randolph: 24 PTS, 10 REB#BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/vXXnqQu0CI — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2018

All the scores from Tuesday’s NBA games:

Cleveland Cavaliers 127-110 Portland Trail Blazers

New York Knicks 91-100 San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns 104-103 Atlanta Hawks

Sacramento Kings 111-131 Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers – Memphis Grizzlies