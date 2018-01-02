NBA Wrap: DeRozan bags record 52pts in Raptors win

DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 131-127 in overtime on Monday night, matching the team record with their 12th consecutive home victory.

DeRozan is the third player in Raptors history to score 50 or more in a single game. The others are Vince Carter and Terrence Ross, who each had 51.

Kyle Lowry had 26 points and Serge Ibaka added 11 for the Raptors, who also won 12 straight at Air Canada Centre between Jan. 18 and March 6, 2016. Toronto is an NBA-best 14-1 at home.

DeRozan made 17 of 29 field-goal attempts and shot 13 for 13 at the free-throw line.

DeMar DeRozan erupts for a @Raptors franchise-high 52 points to kick off 2018! pic.twitter.com/1dDnYugcIJ — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2018

Eric Bledsoe scored 29 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 for the Bucks, who had won their previous two. Khris Middleton finished with 18 points in the entertaining rematch between first-round playoff opponents from last season, a series Toronto won in six.

Portland guard C.J. McCollum scored 25 of his 32 points after halftime, including the tiebreaking basket with 56.5 seconds remaining in overtime as the Trail Blazers overcame the Bulls 124-120.

McCollum scores 32 points in @trailblazers overtime road win! pic.twitter.com/it1w4srbSU — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2018

Al-Farouq Aminu added a season-high 24 points and Evan Turner also had his season best with 22 for Portland, which was without leading scorer Damian Lillard for a fifth straight game. Lillard is recovering from a right hamstring strain.

Kris Dunn scored 22 points and reserve Nikola Mirotic had 18 points for Chicago, which blew a late lead for a second straight game.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points as Minnesota won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Lakers 114-96.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds.

The Lakers have lost seven in a row and 10 of 11. Los Angeles was once again missing three starters: center Brook Lopez (ankle), and guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (legal) and Lonzo Ball (shoulder).

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points for the Lakers, and Julius Randle had 15.

Rookie Jarrett Allen had a career-high 16 points for Brooklyn, and Allen Crabbe added 15 points and blocked a potential tying shot in a 98-95 win over Orlando.

The @BrooklynNets prevail! Allen scores a career-high 16 points. BKN hangs on to beat @OrlandoMagic 98-95 to ring in the new year. pic.twitter.com/PWea0G8VLt — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2018

Caris LeVert also had 15 points, while DeMarre Carroll chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds and the tiebreaking free throw with 34.5 seconds remaining. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 13 for the Nets, who opened the new year with a win after closing out 2017 with a 1-4 road trip.

Aaron Gordon had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando, which has lost its last seven road games. Elfrid Payton added 17 points and Bismack Biyombo had 13 points and a season-high 17 boards.