NBA Wrap: Mitchell upstages James on his birthday

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points as the Utah Jazz handed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers a third straight defeat, 104-101 on Saturday night.

James had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists on his 33rd birthday as Cleveland lost at Utah for the sixth straight time. The Cavs’ three-game losing streak is their second this season.

Mitchell blew by J.R. Smith with the dribble and finished a layup in traffic over James with 35 seconds remaining to give the Jazz a 100-97 lead. James then missed a layup, and Utah finished off the game from the free-throw line. The Jazz snapped a three-game losing streak.

Mitchell shot 10 for 17 from the field. Ricky Rubio had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

James did not record a point or an assist during the game-changing third quarter, which Utah opened with a 23-3 run. Cleveland connected on just 4 of 19 shots in the quarter.

James powered the Cavaliers’ late rally, but the Jazz were able to hold on.

The Cavs led by 10 in the first quarter. Utah chipped away in the second and trailed 53-48 at halftime.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 21 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons held San Antonio to its lowest point total of the season in a 93-79 victory.

Playing without starting guards Reggie Jackson (right ankle sprain) and Avery Bradley (sore right groin), the Pistons defended gamely and never trailed. Reggie Bullock scored 22 points for Detroit and rookie Luke Kennard added 20 — both were career highs.

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points for San Antonio, which shot 37 percent from the field and 5 of 26 from 3-point range.

Detroit led 24-13 after the first, which equaled San Antonio’s lowest-scoring quarter of the season. It was 35-20 before the Pistons hit a dry spell of their own toward the end of the half. A 16-4 run by the Spurs left Detroit with only a three-point lead at halftime.

The Pistons managed to maintain their advantage, though. Kennard’s outside shooting gave Detroit a lift on a night when neither team was impressive offensively, and Bullock was sharp throughout in just his 12th start of the season.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points and Jarrett Jack made two free throws to break a tie with 9 seconds remaining as New York beat New Orleans 105-103.

Jack finished with 15 points, and Michael Beasley scored 15 off the bench for the Knicks, who snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis had 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans and missed a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer. DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and 19 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 13 and E’Twaun Moore had 12.

Cousins made a 3-pointer and scored on a drive to give New Orleans a 99-91 lead with 2:57 left before New York fought back.

Porzingis scored seven straight points to give the Knicks a 103-101 lead with 38 seconds left.

Tyler Johnson scored 22 points in the third quarter and Goran Dragic had 14 in the fourth to help Miami overcome an 18-point deficit to beat Orlando 117-111.

Johnson finished with a season-high 31 points, and Dragic had 25 points and eight assists.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 39 points, and Evan Fournier added 23.

Dragic’s baseline runner with 2:03 remaining put the Heat up 107-105 and he added a layup to push the lead to four. After Gordon’s three free throws with 1:12 left, Johnson hit a 3-pointer to give Miami a four-point lead.

The Magic (12-25) lost for the 10th time in 11 games despite shooting 54 percent. The Heat (19-17) shot 63 percent in the second half in winning for the eighth time in 12 games.

Dennis Schroder scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half and Marco Belinelli added 14 points as Atlanta beat Portland 104-89.

Shabazz Napier finished with 21 points and CJ McCollum had 18 for Portland, which was coming off arguably its best win of the season, rallying Thursday from 18 down in the third quarter to beat Philadelphia.

The Blazers led Atlanta, the NBA’s worst team, by 11 early in the third, but coach Terry Stotts called timeout at 3:47 mark of the period after Schroder’s 3 put the Hawks up 67-66.

Atlanta went ahead 77-69 early in the fourth on Marco Belinelli’s jumper. The lead swelled to 12 on John Collins’ three-point play and to 13 on Ersan Ilyasova’s 3 before Schroder’s three-point play made it 95-80 with 4:51 remaining.

Atlanta became the last team to reach double digits in wins.

All the scores from Saturday’s NBA action:

Detroit Pistons 93-79 San Antonio Spurs

Orlando Magic 111-117 Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans 103-105 New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks 104-89 Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz 104-101 Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors 141-128 Memphis Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets 102-107 Philadelphia 76ers