NBA Wrap: Rondo notches 25 assists in Pelicans win

Rajon Rondo set a franchise record with a career-high 25 assists in just 30 minutes on the court, Anthony Davis had 33 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-113 on Wednesday night.

DeMarcus Cousins had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday scored 23 points for the Pelicans, who have won three straight.

History in NOLA. Rajon Rondo sets a @PelicansNBA franchise-high & career-high 25 ASSISTS! pic.twitter.com/HLmurvpfBO — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

Currently sitting on the edge of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Pelicans entered their current three-game homestand looking to string together some victories against teams that have struggled on the road.

They got off to a solid start against Brooklyn, leading by as many as 16 in the first quarter, 23 in the second and 33 in the third.

Caris LeVert scored 22 points for the Nets, and Nik Stauskas had 21.

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as the Thunder earned its sixth straight win with a 124-107 victory over the Raptors.

Paul George scored 33 points, helping Oklahoma City improve to 12-3 in December. Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams had 18 points apiece.

Paul George (33) and Russell Westbrook (30) guide @okcthunder to sixth straight win! pic.twitter.com/dKWBUnQ7Dw — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

The Thunder won despite being on the wrong end of a 23-2 run in the first half, during which the Raptors built a 12-point lead.

C.J. Miles led Toronto with 20 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 and DeMar DeRozan finished with 15 points.

Toronto entered the game as the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, but lost its second game in as many nights and fell to 10-3 in December.

Jimmy Butler scored 12 of Minnesota’s 14 points in overtime and finished with a season-high 39 as the Timberwolves recorded a fifth straight victory with a 128-125 win over the Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler scores a season-high 39 points as @timberwolves take home the OT thriller! pic.twitter.com/GXoAqtieUh — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

Minnesota also got a big game from Andrew Wiggins, who made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Taj Gibson added 20 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Will Barton led Denver with 28 points, while Trey Lyles added 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic scored 22 for the Nuggets, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Butler scored Minnesota’s first 11 points in overtime. Then, with the game tied at 125 and 50 seconds to go, he found Jamal Crawford for an 18-foot jump shot.

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 20 as the Hawks won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Wizards 113-99.

The @ATLHawks tie their season-high with 53 REB. ATL takes it 113-99 over @WashWizards behind 21 PTS from Schroder. pic.twitter.com/yoL7rklk81 — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

The Wizards were coming off their best win of the season, a high-energy 111-103 victory at Boston on Monday, but they have been unable to shake a reputation for playing down to the competition.

Marco Belinelli scored 19 points in 20 minutes for Atlanta, the NBA’s worst team at 9-25.

Bradley Beal had 20 points for Washington (19-16), which was trying for its first three-game win streak since mid-November. Markieff Morris had 18 points and eight rebounds, and John Wall finished with 10 points and 11 assists.

Kyrie Irving scored 21 points and Al Horford had 20 points and 11 rebounds, powering the Celtics to a 102-91 road win over the Hornets.

Jayson Tatum scored 10 of his 18 points in the pivotal fourth quarter, helping Boston break open a tight game. The Celtics had dropped three of four, including a 111-103 loss to visiting Washington on Christmas Day.

Kyrie Irving pushes @celtics to road win with 21 points and 8 assists! pic.twitter.com/5MCKFADwHQ — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

Horford gave the Hornets fits all night, hitting 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Kemba Walker scored 24 points and Dwight Howard had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets, who are in the midst of a freefall down the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte has lost 13 of 17 ahead of a four-game West Coast trip beginning Friday night at Golden State.

Kris Dunn scored 17 points, including two clutch free throws in the final seconds, as the surging Bulls defeated the Knicks 92-87.

Chicago trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but shut down New York down the stretch of its ninth win in 11 games. The Knicks managed just three points in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Final from CHI.@chicagobulls stay hot behind 17 PTS, 5 REB & 5 AST from Kris Dunn.#BullsNation wins 9th game in last 11, beat @nyknicks 92-87. Porzingis: 23 PTS. pic.twitter.com/DY9JAHSAsU — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

Lauri Markkanen scored 12 points for the Bulls, and Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez had 11 points apiece. Holiday also made three of Chicago’s 10 3-pointers in 28 attempts, compared to a 4-for-23 performance from beyond the arc for New York.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 23 points, and Courtney Lee had 17. New York has dropped three straight.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 15 points and Harrison Barnes made the tiebreaking free throw with 37.7 seconds left, as Dallas snapped an eight-game road losing streak to beat Indiana 98-94.

A close one in Indy comes to an end!@dallasmavs finish with 6 players in double figures to outlast @Pacers for 98-94 victory. Lance: 16 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST. pic.twitter.com/8cFVIsP0Ki — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

Nowitzki, the franchise’s career leading scorer in his 20th season, scored six points in the final quarter to help the Mavericks rally for their third win in 17 road games.

Barnes and Yogi Ferrell each scored 13 points. Ferrell, an Indianapolis native, hit a 3-pointer to make it 94-90 Dallas with 2:09 remaining.

Lance Stephenson, Myles Turner and Darren Collison had 16 points apiece for the Pacers, who played without injured leading scorer Victor Oladipo for the first time and struggled down the stretch.

Game-high 24 points. 10/12 FGM. 4/5 3PM. Vince Carter energizes @SacramentoKings to 109-95 win over @cavs. LeBron: 16 PTS, 14 AST, 10 REB. pic.twitter.com/oxZu0xbGFg — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

All the scores from Wednesday’s NBA games:

Charlotte Hornets 91-102 Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers 94-98 Dallas Mavericks

Atlanta Hawks 113-99 Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder 124-107 Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls 92-87 New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves 128-125 Denver Nuggets (OT)

New Orleans Pelicans 128-113 Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings 109-95 Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers 99-109 Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors 126-101 Utah Jazz