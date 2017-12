NBA Wrap: Dallas end Toronto’s hot streak

J.J. Barea scored 20 points, including a clinching a layup in the final seconds as the Dallas Mavericks ended another six-game winning streak by Toronto with a 98-93 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks held DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors to season lows in shooting percentage as Toronto lost for just the second time in 14 games, with each loss coming after six straight wins.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points and fellow German Maxi Kleber had 15 points and matched his rookie season best with five blocks. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 23 points but didn’t score in the fourth quarter, while DeRozan couldn’t get going at all after averaging 37 points on a three-game road winning streak that ended.

Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to score 24 points in 28 minutes as the Bulls won for the eighth time in 10 games, beating the Bucks 115-106.

Chicago’s surge coincides with the return of Mirotic, who missed the beginning of the season after suffering facial fractures in an October fight with teammate Bobby Portis.

Kris Dunn rebounded from a 1-for-12 shooting game Saturday against Boston with 20 points and 12 assists in 33 minutes for the Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Eric Bledsoe had 22 to pace Milwaukee, which has lost five of seven.

Mirotic led Chicago’s bench in outscoring Milwaukee’s reserves 54-25. It was the second time the Bulls won at Milwaukee in 12 days, including a 115-109 victory on Dec. 15.

Tobias Harris scored 30 points to help the Pistons rout the Pacers 107-83.

The victory moved the Pistons (19-14) past the Pacers (19-15) and into second spot in the NBA’s Central Division.

Andre Drummond added 21 points for the Pistons. Ish Smith (12 points) and Reggie Bullock (11) also reached double digits for Detroit.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 13 points. Domantas Sabonis, Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner each scored 10 points.

The win gave the Pistons a 3-1 decision in the season series between the two teams, the first time Detroit had won the season set from Indiana since going 4-0 against the Pacers in 2007-08.

Josh Richardson scored 20 points, Wayne Ellington had 12 of his 18 points in a dominant fourth quarter as the Heat beat the struggling Magic 107-89.

Tyler Johnson added 17, Kelly Olynyk scored 15 and Goran Dragic had 14 for the Heat, who outscored Orlando 39-21 in the fourth – the biggest margin by Miami in a final quarter this season.

Hassan Whiteside returned from an 11-game absence with a bone bruise in his left knee, adding seven points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes.

Elfrid Payton scored 19 points for Orlando, which now has two separate nine-game losing streaks this season. The Magic started 8-4, and are 3-20 since.

Evan Fournier and Mario Hezonja had 14 apiece for Orlando, which got 12 from Marreese Speights. The Magic led by 10 in the third quarter, and got outscored by 28 in the final 20 minutes.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 as the Spurs beat the Nets 109-97 in their first game of the season with every player healthy and available.

San Antonio is third in the Western Conference at 24-11 despite being without Leonard and/or Tony Parker for 30 games this season.

Playing with a full roster for the first time led to some hesitation, as the Spurs scored just 19 points in the opening quarter while trying to involve all their scoring options. San Antonio settled into a rhythm, shooting 51 percent overall in capturing its 15th straight win at home over Brooklyn.

Pau Gasol added 15 points, Parker had 14 and Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili each had 11 for the Spurs.

All the scores from Tuesday’s NBA action:

Detroit Pistons 107-83 Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks 98-93 Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat 107-89 Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks 106-115 Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs 109-97 Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets 107-83 Utah Jazz

Phoenix Suns 99-97 Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers 122-95 Sacramento Kings