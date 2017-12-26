NBA Wrap: Durant leads Warriors past Cavs

Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:33 left and Kevin Durant turned in another solid all-around performance as the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-92 on Monday in a Christmas Day rematch of the past three NBA Finals.

Durant’s block against a driving LeBron James with 24.5 seconds left went to official review and was ruled clean. Durant finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

Kevin Durant (25 PTS, 7 AST, 5 BLK) and LeBron James (20 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB) dueled it out in the entertaining @cavs vs. @warriors #NBAXmas game! pic.twitter.com/HxZQYeyszf — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2017

Kevin Love had 31 points and a season-best 18 rebounds, while James contributed 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in a rivalry missing one key piece: Warriors star Stephen Curry, who missed his eighth straight game with a sprained right ankle.

Thompson scored 24 points and Draymond Green had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. It was Golden State’s 12th win in 13 games.

Joel Embiid had 25 points and 16 rebounds while JJ Redick scored 24 points as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak with a 105-98 win over New York.

Embiid and Redick were cleared to play after going through pregame warmups, and their presence gave the 76ers just enough to win their first Christmas Day appearance since 2001.

The @sixers overcome a career day from Enes Kanter and beat the @nyknicks 105-98 in the first game of #NBAXmas action! Embiid: 25 PTS, 16 REB, 3 BLK

Redick: 24 PTS, 6 REB Kanter: 31 PTS, 22 REB

KP: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/hR8Q2M3yuB — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2017

Embiid, who has been battling a bad back, powered through a big-man duel with Enes Kanter, who had a season-high 31 points and a career-best 22 rebounds.

Enes Kanter recorded 31 PTS, 22 REB. There have been 5 30pt/20reb games in NBA Christmas history. The last one was Bob Lanier in 1971. #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/zuVGpOrwT3 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 25, 2017

Redick, who missed the last game with right hamstring tightness, helped the 76ers pull away from an 89-all tie midway through the fourth quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points for the Knicks, who fell to 22-30 on Christmas with their fifth straight loss on the holiday.

John Wall dropped 14 dimes to go along with his 21 PTS in the @WashWizards win over the @celtics! #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/LKeQ8aVqEg — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2017

All the scores from Monday’s NBA action:

New York Knicks 98-105 Philadelphia 76ers

Golden State Warriors 99-92 Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston Celtics 103-111 Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers – Minnesota Timberwolves