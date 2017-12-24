NBA Wrap: Harris helps Denver slay Warriors

Gary Harris scored 19 points to lead a balanced Denver offence as the Nuggets halted the Warriors’ 11-game winning streak with a second impressive road victory in two nights, beating Golden State 96-81 on Saturday.

Nikola Jokic added 18 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Nuggets after their Friday win at Portland. They held the defending NBA champions to a season low for points.

Gary Harris (19 PTS) and Nikola Jokic (18 PTS, 9 REB) put together efficient games in the @nuggets win at Golden State!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/aI74odZQ4I — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Kevin Durant had 18 points in a particularly poor shooting performance for the typically efficient NBA Finals MVP. He was 6 for 17 and missed all five of his 3-point attempts as the Warriors shot 38.6 percent.

Draymond Green had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds in his second game back after missing five of six with soreness in his right shoulder. He took a sharp elbow to the face from Jokic with 7:27 remaining and went down hard.

Klay Thompson scored 15 for the Warriors, still minus two-time MVP Stephen Curry because of a sprained ankle.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 20 as Boston coasted past Chicago 117-92.

Jayson Tatum added 13 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (27-9) as all five starters were in double figures. Reserve guard Marcus Smart scored 11 and rookie Daniel Theis grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds to go with 10 points.

Kyrie Irving posted 25 PTS and 7 AST to help the @celtics beat the @chicagobulls 117-92 at home!#Celtics pic.twitter.com/0XfOyOBibl — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Bobby Portis paced the Bulls (10-22) with 17 points. Chicago lost its second straight after a seven-game winning streak.

The Celtics avenged a lopsided defeat in Chicago on Dec. 11, when they lost by 23.

Irving didn’t play in that game because he was rested.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, as Oklahoma City beat Utah 103-89 for its fourth straight win.

Russell Westbrook posts his 11th triple-double of the season (27 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) to lead the @okcthunder to victory!#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ZfKa8ym4xL — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Utah had no answer for the trio of Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Westbrook had his 11th triple-double of the season. George had 26 points, five rebounds, six steals and two blocks, and Anthony added 16 points.

Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points for the Jazz after missing the last two games with a big toe contusion.

Ian Clark scored 19 points, Anthony Davis added 17 as New Orleans went on a big second-half run to pull away from Miami for a 109-94.

DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Pelicans, who were 15 for 25 from 3-point range and shot 53 percent overall. E’Twaun Moore scored 15 and Jrue Holiday had 13.

Ian Clark dropped a season-high 19 PTS, Anthony Davis added 17 PTS and DeMarcus Cousins recorded 16 PTS, 8 AST, 7 REB in the @PelicansNBA win in Miami!#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/hZqt7FclQm — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Tyler Johnson had 20 points for the Heat, who got outscored 27-16 in the third quarter. A 17-2 run put New Orleans up by 17 late in the third, and the outcome was not in doubt from there.

Mike Scott scored 18 points, while Otto Porter Jr. and Bradley Beal each had 17 as Washington handed injury-ravaged Orlando its eighth straight defeat 130-103.

The @WashWizards scored a season-high 130 PTS and beat the @OrlandoMagic 130-103! Mike Scott: 18 PTS

John Wall: 10 PTS, 13 AST Elfrid Payton: Career-high 30 PTS#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/kGmvPo4weE — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Washington, which scored its most points this season, rebounded from a 35-point loss at Brooklyn on Friday night. The Wizards had seven players in double figures.

Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre scored 16 apiece. John Wall had 10 points and 13 assists.

Orlando, which has lost 19 of 22, was led by Elfrid Payton’s career-high 30 points.

Magic center Nikola Vucevic broke his left index finger in the first quarter and will be out indefinitely. Vucevic joins three of Orlando’s opening-night starters on the sidelines with injuries. Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross are also hurt.

Dennis Schroder matched his career high with 33 points, including 27 in the second half, to help Atlanta beat Dallas 112-107 in a matchup of last-place teams.

Dennis Schroder ties his career-high with 33 PTS to go with 7 AST, and helps the @ATLHawks pull out the W!#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/BGVxFyGNO1 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

After missing Friday night’s loss at Oklahoma City with a sprained ankle, Schroder hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:21 left to put the Hawks ahead 110-107.

Ersan Ilyasova added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (8-25), who got 13 points off the bench from rookie John Collins and won for just the second time in eight games.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks (9-25) with 22 points. Dirk Nowitzki scored 18, and J.J. Barea had 15 points and 12 assists off the bench as Dallas lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and Serge Ibaka had 17 as Toronto beat Philadelphia 102-86 for its 10th straight home victory.

Delon Wright matched his season high with 14 points while Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas each had 12 for the Raptors, who have won six straight overall and 12 of 13.

Toronto is an NBA-best 12-1 at home and is tied with Golden State for the league’s best December record at 10-1.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia’s leading scorer and rebounder, returned after missing the previous three games because of a sore lower back to play in Toronto for the first time in his NBA career.

Embiid had 14 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes, but the 76ers lost for the 18th time in 19 meetings with the Raptors.

Victor Oladipo scored 38 points and was perfect from the free-throw line, helping Indiana escape with a 123-119 overtime victory over Brooklyn.

Myles Turner had 23 points and nine rebounds and tied his career high with six blocks, and Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Pacers, who came back from down 19 to take an 85-84 lead on Lance Stephenson’s free throw with 8:29 remaining in regulation.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets and tied his career high with 26 points. He made three free throws with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 111 and force overtime.

DeMarre Carroll finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds and made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 119 with 45 seconds left in overtime. Oladipo made four free throws in two trips to the line in the final 29 seconds to seal the win.

Dwight Howard had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Kemba Walker had 19 points as Charlotte battled back from an 18-point deficit to beat Milwaukee 111-106.

Treveon Graham and Frank Kaminsky each had 14 points as Charlotte’s bench shot 16 of 27 from the field.

A big overall effort from Dwight Howard (21 PTS, 16 REB) helped the @hornets take down the @Bucks 111-106! Kemba Walker: 19 PTS, 8 AST Khris Middleton: 31 PTS#BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/7AQJvmJZgs — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Khris Middleton had 31 points, while John Henson and Eric Bledsoe each had 16 for the Bucks, who had beaten the Hornets the night before in Milwaukee. All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play on the second night of the back-to-back because of right knee soreness.

The Bucks led by one at halftime and appeared ready to break the game open after starting the second half on a 19-2 run.

But Charlotte, which missed its first six shots from the field in the third quarter, stormed back to take the lead with 3:46 left in the game.

Tyreke Evans scored 30 points, while Marc Gasol had 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as Memphis beat Los Angeles 115-112 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Tyreke Evans (30 PTS, 11 AST, 7 REB) and Austin Rivers (38 PTS) duel in Memphis! pic.twitter.com/9SPGBkw5ro — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

The Clippers had the ball with a chance to tie in the closing 21 seconds, but a tough Memphis defense forced a bad pass from Lou Williams. Evans ran the ball down in the backcourt as the horn sounded.

Austin Rivers had 38 points, his second straight game setting a career high, while Williams finished with 36. But no other Clippers player reached double figures. DeAndre Jordan, the league’s leading rebounder, had 18 boards.

