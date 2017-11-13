NBA Wrap: Horford leads Bulls to 12th straight win

Al Horford scored 21 points on his return from two games out with concussion as the Boston Celtics sneaked past the Toronto Raptors 95-94 on Sunday for a 12th straight victory.

Boston were without Kyrie Irving who has a minor facial fracture.

Al Horford scores a team-high 21 PTS en route to the @celtics' 12th straight win! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/zymUPCViAW — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2017

Jaylen Brown hit 18 points, and Terry Rozier added 16 points off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points for the Raptors while Kyle Lowry bagged 19 points and seven assists.

DeRozan had a shot to give Toronto the win, but missed with a jumper with two seconds remaining.

The @celtics have won 12 consecutive games. The last time they won 12 straight was the 2008-09 season (Jan. 2009-Feb. 2009). pic.twitter.com/Aj8KglTsTg — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 12, 2017

In Oklahoma City, Paul George scored 37 points and Russell Westbrook chipped in with 27 as the Thunder beat the Mavericks 112-99.

Carmelo Anthony was ruled out for OKC with a sore back while starting center Steven Adams also missed out through injury.

On his 29th birthday, Russ goes for 27 PTS, 6 REBS, & 5 ASTS in the @okcthunder home win! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/bQsfyKcr74 — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2017

Harrison Barnes scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Dallas, who have lost nine of their last 10 games.

James Harden scored 26 points and grabbed 15 assists as Houston defeated Indiana 118-95.

26 PTS & 15 ASTS. James Harden has yet another balanced game for the @HoustonRockets!#SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/Ng1cv5CoON — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 13, 2017

Indianapolis native Eric Gordon had 21 points for Houston, while Clint Capela contributed 20 points and 17 rebounds. The Rockets raced into an early 13-2 against the

Pacers and never looked like relinquishing their grip on the game.

Victor Oladipo scored 28 points for Indiana.

Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Avery Bradley hit 24 points as Detroit earned a 112-103 win over Miami.

Reggie Jackson scored 17 points, rookie Luke Kennard hit 14 and Andre Drummond added eight points and 17 rebounds for Detroit.

The @DetroitPistons win again! They pick up their 5th straight W and top the @MiamiHEAT, 112-103. Tobias: 25 PTS, 7 REBS

Avery: 24 PTS, 6 REBS#DetroitBasketball has now won eight of their last nine! pic.twitter.com/6FCWpzEzp0 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2017

Hassan Whiteside top-scored for Miami with 20 points, while he also pulled down 12 rebounds.

All the scores from Sunday’s NBA games:

Boston Celtics 95-94 Toronto Raptors

Detroit Pistons 112-103 Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers 95-118 Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder 112-99 Dallas Mavericks